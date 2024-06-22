Who is leading the 2024 Travelers Championship after Day 2? Leaderboard explored

Day 2 of the 2024 Travelers Championship brought about another set of low scores, as Tom Kim managed to maintain his lead by carding a 65. Shane Lowry and Robert MacIntyre both shot an impressive 8 under 62, the lowest scores of Day 2.

Collin Morikawa, Akshay Bhatia and Scottie Scheffler all remain in joint second place, two strokes behind leader Tom Kim. Xander Schauffele currently sits in 5th place. Being an elevated event, the field of golfers for the Travelers Championship is limited, and there was no cut made.

Speaking about his performance on Day 2 during the post-round interview, Tom Kim said via the PGA Tour:

“I think the work I’ve been doing has the past few months it’s just been kind of like making sure that I feel confident out in the competition, not practice rounds. So I think this stretch is making me more sharper and more ready and I think it’s kind of time to show.”

Trending

Scottie Scheffler is in form after a disappointing performance at the 2024 US Open. He is looking to pick up his sixth win of the season so far.

Exploring the full leaderboard after Day 2 of the 2024 Travelers Championship

Following is the leaderboard after Day 2 of the Travelers Championship:

1. Tom Kim -13

T2. Akshay Bhatia -11

T2. Collin Morikawa -11

T2. Scottie Scheffler -11

5. Xander Schauffele -10

T6. Sungjae Im -9

T6. Shane Lowry -9

T6. Justin Thomas -9

T9. Tony Finau -8

T9. Robert MacIntyre -8

T9. Tom Hoge -8

T12. Patrick Cantlay -7

T12. Taylor Pendrith -7

T12. Rickie Fowler -7

T12. Patrick Rodgers -7

T16. Denny McCarthy -6

T16. Brendon Todd -6

T16. Tommy Fleetwood -6

T16. Kurt Kitayama -6

T16. Wyndham Clark -6

T21. Sam Burns -5

T21. Adam Svensson -5

T21. Hideki Matsuyama -5

T24. Will Zalatoris -4

T24. Webb Simpson -4

T24. Christiaan Bezuidenhout -4

T24. Si Woo Kim -4

T24. Cam Davis -4

T24. Matthieu Pavon -4

T24. Ludvig Åberg -4

T24. Michael Thorbjornsen -4

T24. Brian Harman -4

T24. Sahith Theegala -4

T24. Keegan Bradley -4

T35. Austin Eckroat -3

T35. Corey Conners -3

T35. Lucas Glover -3

T35. Thomas Detry -3

T35. Lee Hodges -3

T35. Seamus Power -3

T35. Mackenzie Hughes -3

T35. J.T. Poston -3

T43. Adam Hadwin -2

T43. Viktor Hovland -2

T43. Stephan Jaeger -2

T43. Victor Perez -2

T43. Harris English -2

T43. Taylor Moore -2

T43. Cameron Young -2

T43. Jordan Spieth -2

T43. Nick Dunlap -2

T52. Matt Fitzpatrick -1

T52. Billy Horschel -1

T52. Sepp Straka -1

T55. Emiliano Grillo E

T55. Chris Gotterup E

T55. Jake Knapp E

T58. Peter Malnati +1

T58. Chris Kirk +1

T58. Nick Taylor +1

T58. Jason Day +1

T58. Max Homa +1

T58. Adam Scott +1

T64. Ben Griffin +2

T64. Andrew Putnam +2

T64. Davis Riley +2

T67. Adam Schenk +3

T67. Russell Henley +3

69. Eric Cole +4

70. Justin Rose +7

The Travelers Championship is being held at the TPC River Highlands. It is an elevated event on the PGA Tour, and boasts a prize purse of $20 million.