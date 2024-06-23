Who is leading the 2024 Travelers Championship after Day 3? Leaderboard explored

The 2024 Travelers Championship played its third round this Saturday, June 22, at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut. The day was full of notable events, including a record round.

Tom Kim leads the 2024 Travelers Championship after three rounds. The Korean is closely pursued by several top players, including world number one Scottie Scheffler.

2024 Travelers Championship Day 3 Leaderboard

Below is the leaderboard of the 2024 Travelers Championship after the third round:

1 Tom Kim -18

T2 Akshay Bhatia -17

T2 Scottie Scheffler -17

T4 Xander Schauffele -16

T4 Sungjae Im -16

6 Collin Morikawa -15

T7 Tony Finau -14

T7 Shane Lowry -14

T7 Justin Thomas -14

T10 Cameron Young -13

T10 Patrick Cantlay -13

T12 Matthieu Pavon -12

T12 Ludvig Åberg -12

T12 Adam Svensson -12

T12 Tom Hoge -12

T12 Robert MacIntyre -12

17 Taylor Pendrith -11

T18 Wyndham Clark -10

T18 Tommy Fleetwood -10

T18 Patrick Rodgers -10

T21 Brian Harman -9

T21 Si Woo Kim -9

T21 Brendon Todd -9

T24 Matt Fitzpatrick -8

T24 Adam Hadwin -8

T24 Viktor Hovland -8

T24 Austin Eckroat -8

T24 Michael Thorbjornsen -8

T24 Rickie Fowler -8

T30 Stephan Jaeger -7

T30 Corey Conners -7

T30 Sahith Theegala -7

T30 Denny McCarthy -7

T34 Jake Knapp -6

T34 Seamus Power -6

T34 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -6

T34 Hideki Matsuyama -6

T34 Will Zalatoris -6

T34 Sam Burns -6

T34 Kurt Kitayama -6

T41 Jason Day -5

T41 Lee Hodges -5

T41 Cam Davis -5

T41 Webb Simpson -5

T45 Nick Taylor -4

T45 Mackenzie Hughes -4

T45 J.T. Poston -4

T45 Thomas Detry -4

T45 Keegan Bradley -4

50 Sepp Straka -3

T51 Andrew Putnam -2

T51 Adam Scott -2

T51 Emiliano Grillo -2

T51 Chris Gotterup -2

T51 Lucas Glover -2

T56 Davis Riley -1

T56 Ben Griffin -1

T56 Chris Kirk -1

T56 Billy Horschel -1

T56 Victor Perez -1

T61 Eric Cole E

T61 Russell Henley E

T61 Jordan Spieth E

T61 Harris English E

T61 Taylor Moore E

T66 Max Homa +1

T66 Nick Dunlap +1

T68 Justin Rose +2

T68 Adam Schenk +2

70 Peter Malnati +4

Tom Kim played the third round of the 2024 Travelers Championship with six birdies and one bogey to maintain the first place, which he has held since the previous day. The Korean is seeking his fourth PGA Tour victory, having turned 22 on June 21.

The round was suspended due to inclement weather. At least two spectators were struck by lightning, although no major damage was reported.

The headline of the day was Cameron Young's round of 59, which allowed him to climb 33 places on the leaderboard to T10. This is the highest that Young has ever shot in his PGA Tour career.

However, this score did not break the course record (58) held by Jim Furyk since 2016.