Who is leading the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship after day 1? Leaderboard explored

The first round of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship was played this Thursday, May 9, at its usual venue, the Quail Hollow Club. Several of the best players in the world occupied privileged positions on the leaderboard.

Xander Schauffele leads the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship with a score of 7 under. Collin Morikawa, Alex Noren, Rory McIlroy, and Justin Thomas are the players rounding off the Top 5.

2024 Wells Fargo Championship day 1 leaderboard

Below is the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship leaderboard after the first round:

1 Xander Schauffele -7

T2 Collin Morikawa -4

T2 Alex Noren -4

T2 Rory McIlroy -4

T5 Justin Thomas -3

T5 Sungjae Im -3

T5 Jason Day -3

T5 Sepp Straka -3

T5 Lee Hodges -3

T5 Russell Henley -3

T5 Taylor Moore -3

T12 Jordan Spieth -2

T12 Max Homa -2

T12 Matt Kuchar -2

T12 Nick Dunlap -2

T16 Gary Woodland -1

T16 Denny McCarthy -1

T16 Tom Hoge -1

T16 Andrew Putnam -1

T16 Si Woo Kim -1

T16 Patrick Rodgers -1

T16 Keegan Bradley -1

T16 Kurt Kitayama -1

T16 Byeong Hun An -1

T16 Grayson Murray -1

T16 Webb Simpson -1

T16 Will Zalatoris -1

T16 Cam Davis -1

T16 Corey Conners -1

T16 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -1

T31 Taylor Pendrith E

T31 Rickie Fowler E

T31 Cameron Young E

T31 Jake Knapp E

T31 Adam Scott E

T31 Ben Kohles E

T31 Sam Burns E

T31 Harris English E

T31 Lucas Glover E

T31 Tommy Fleetwood E

T31 Nick Taylor E

T31 Adam Hadwin E

T43 Brendon Todd +1

T43 Adam Schenk +1

T43 Seamus Power +1

T43 Viktor Hovland +1

T43 Tony Finau +1

T43 Adam Svensson +1

T49 Peter Malnati +2

T49 Patrick Cantlay +2

T49 Wyndham Clark +2

T49 Mackenzie Hughes +2

T49 Eric Cole +2

T49 J.T. Poston +2

T49 Sahith Theegala +2

T49 Chris Kirk +2

T49 Tom Kim +2

T49 Stephan Jaeger +2

T49 Kevin Tway +2

T60 Akshay Bhatia +3

T60 Brian Harman +3

T60 Justin Rose +3

T60 Matt Fitzpatrick +3

T64 Shane Lowry +4

T64 Austin Eckroat +4

T66 Matthieu Pavon +5

T66 Emiliano Grillo +5

T66 Billy Horschel +5

Xander Schauffele's performance included one eagle, six birdies, and one bogey to lead by three strokes at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship after the first round. Schauffele is looking to return to the PGA Tour winner's circle, which he hasn't reached since 2022.

Two interesting marks prevailed Thursday at the Wells Fargo Championship. Schauffele's three-stroke lead is the largest first 18-hole lead in tournament history, while Collin Morikawa extended the number of consecutive tournaments with opening-round scores under par to 14, having started the streak with the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.