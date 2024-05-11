Who is leading the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship after Day 2? Leaderboard explored

The second round of the Wells Fargo Championship was tinged by bad weather, which even forced to stop play for more than an hour. Nevertheless, the round managed to end with a clear dominator.

Xander Schauffele continues to lead the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship with a four-stroke lead. Schauffele has a score of 11 under, with Rory McIlroy and Jason Day occupying second place.

2024 Wells Fargo Championship Day 2 leaderboard

Below is the leaderboard for the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship:

1 Xander Schauffele -11

T2 Rory McIlroy -7

T2 Jason Day -7

T4 Taylor Moore -6

T4 Sungjae Im -6

6 Collin Morikawa -5

T7 Sahith Theegala -4

T7 Stephan Jaeger -4

T7 Corey Conners -4

T7 Taylor Pendrith -4

T7 Lee Hodges -4

T7 Byeong Hun An -4

T13 Cam Davis -3

T13 Sam Burns -3

T13 Max Homa -3

T13 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -3

T13 Justin Thomas -3

T13 Sepp Straka -3

T13 Grayson Murray -3

T20 Will Zalatoris -2

T20 Nick Taylor -2

T20 Jordan Spieth -2

T20 Keegan Bradley -2

T20 Cameron Young -2

T20 Patrick Rodgers -2

T26 Lucas Glover -1

T26 Tommy Fleetwood -1

T26 Matt Kuchar -1

T26 Nick Dunlap -1

T26 Denny McCarthy -1

T26 Andrew Putnam -1

T26 Russell Henley -1

T33 Adam Scott E

T33 Ben Kohles E

T33 Alex Noren E

T33 Adam Hadwin E

T33 Tom Kim E

T33 Adam Svensson E

T33 Justin Rose E

T40 Brendon Todd +1

T40 Tom Hoge +1

T40 Webb Simpson +1

T40 Si Woo Kim +1

T40 Seamus Power +1

T45 Harris English +2

T45 Viktor Hovland +2

T45 Akshay Bhatia +2

T45 Kevin Tway +2

T45 Mackenzie Hughes +2

T50 Chris Kirk +3

T50 Tony Finau +3

T50 Brian Harman +3

T50 Patrick Cantlay +3

T50 Peter Malnati +3

T50 Adam Schenk +3

T50 Kurt Kitayama +3

T50 Eric Cole +3

T58 Jake Knapp +4

T58 Gary Woodland +4

T58 Shane Lowry +4

T58 Wyndham Clark +4

T58 Rickie Fowler +4

63 Matt Fitzpatrick +5

T64 Austin Eckroat +6

T64 Billy Horschel +6

T66 J.T. Poston +8

T66 Emiliano Grillo+8

T66 Matthieu Pavon +8.

Schauffele extended his lead at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship after posting a second round of five birdies and one bogey. Rory McIlroy played with three birdies, and no bogeys, while Jason Day had six birdies and two bogeys.

The best second round was achieved by Sahith Theegala and Stephan Jaeger (6 under). Both climbed 42 places on the leaderboard to T7, seven strokes behind the leader.

Another outstanding performance was that of the previous week's winner, Taylor Pendrith, who achieved a score of 4 under during the second round to tie for seventh place.