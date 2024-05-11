Who is leading 2024 Wells Fargo Championship after Day 3? Leaderboard explored

The "moving day" was very happening at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. Several players climbed positions on the leaderboard, although the main contenders remained in their positions.

Xander Schauffele continues to lead the event, though now just one stroke ahead of Rory McIlroy. Sungjae Im remains third while Sepp Straka climbed nine places to fourth.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship after the second round:

1 Xander Schauffele -12

2 Rory McIlroy -11

3 Sungjae Im -8

4 Sepp Straka -7

5 Jason Day -5

T6 Sam Burns -4

T6 Byeong Hun An -4

T6 Taylor Pendrith -4

T6 Stephan Jaeger -4

T6 Collin Morikawa -4

T11 Denny McCarthy -3

T11 Lee Hodges -3

T13 Cameron Young -2

T13 Grayson Murray -2

T13 Max Homa -2

T13 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -2

T13 Cam Davis -2

T18 Alex Noren -1

T18 Tommy Fleetwood -1

T18 Keegan Bradley -1

T18 Justin Thomas -1

T18 Corey Conners -1

T18 Taylor Moore -1

T24 Mackenzie Hughes E

T24 Si Woo Kim E

T24 Seamus Power E

T24 Andrew Putnam E

T24 Nick Dunlap E

T29 Webb Simpson +1

T29 Russell Henley +1

T29 Patrick Rodgers +1

T29 Lucas Glover +1

T29 Will Zalatoris +1

T34 Kurt Kitayama +2

T34 Akshay Bhatia +2

T34 Tom Hoge +2

T34 Tom Kim +2

T34 Adam Svensson +2

T34 Adam Scott +2

T34 Ben Kohles +2

T34 Nick Taylor +2

T42 Harris English +3

T42 Viktor Hovland +3

T42 Matt Kuchar +3

T42 Jordan Spieth +3

T46 Jake Knapp +4

T46 Patrick Cantlay +4

T48 Wyndham Clark +5

T48 Adam Schenk +5

T48 Tony Finau +5

T48 Kevin Tway +5

T48 Brendon Todd +5

T53 Rickie Fowler +6

T53 Shane Lowry +6

T53 Chris Kirk +6

T56 Billy Horschel +7

T56 Austin Eckroat +7

T56 Sahith Theegala +7

T59 Gary Woodland +8

T59 Brian Harman +8

T59 Justin Rose +8

T59 Adam Hadwin +8

63 J.T. Poston +9

T64 Emiliano Grillo +11

T64 Matthieu Pavon +11

T66 Matt Fitzpatrick +12

T66 Eric Cole +12

T66 Peter Malnati +12.

Rory McIlroy played the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship bogey-free with four birdies. This result combined with Xander Schauffele only being able to post a score of 70 to leave the Northern Irishman just one stroke behind the leader after 54 holes.

Sepp Straka carded the best third round of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship (4 under, tied with McIlroy) to move up nine places on the leaderboard to 4th. Straka's performance included seven birdies and three bogeys.

Other players with notable jumps on the leaderboard were Denny McCarthy (15 places to T11), Alex Noren (15 places to T18) and Sam Burns (7 places to T6). Taylor Moore, on the other hand, fell 14 places to T18.