Who is leading the 2024 WM Phoenix Open after Day 1? Leaderboard explored

Sahith Theegala shot 6-under 65 on Thursday to take the lead in the weather-affected WM Phoenix Open first round.

The first round at the TPC Scottsdale was severely affected by the storms. The day started with wind and heavy rain, leaving water on the greens. This resulted in more than 3.5 hours of delay, due to which only 65 out of the 132 players on the field were able to complete their rounds.

Theegala sank seven birdies and a bogey in the first round of the WM Phoenix Open. At the post-round interview, he said he was feeling good throughout his round, and it was one of the days where everything clicked for him.

"Usually it's one or two things that kind of hold up the round," he said as per ASAP Sports. "But it felt like through the bag I did something good with every club, it felt like. It was a great feeling, made the short putts when I needed to, obviously chipping in is always nice," Theegala stated.

Shane Lowry and S.H. Kim carded 4-under 67 in the first round of the WM Phoenix Open, while Jordan Spieth shot 3-under 68.

Two-time defending champion Scottie Scheffler was through six holes and was at 1-under. He started with a bogey on the first hole but recovered well with back-to-back birdies on the next two holes.

Leaderboard for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open after the first round

The first round of the WM Phoenix Open was affected by the rain

Here's the leaderboard for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open after the Thursday round:

1. Sahith Theegala: -6

2. Andrew Novak: -5

T3. Shane Lowry: -4

T3. S.H. Kim: -4

T5. Jordan Spieth: -3

T5. Nick Taylor: -3

T5. Cameron Young: -3

T8. Martin Laird: -2

T8. Kevin Yu: -2

T8. Joel Dahmen: -2

T8. Alex Noren: -2

T8. Davis Thompson: -2

T8. Aaron Baddeley: -2

T8. Matt Fitzpatrick: -2

T8. Maverick McNealy: -2

T8. Cameron Champ: -2

T8. Camilo Villegas: -2

T18. Luke Donald: -1

T18. Eric Cole: -1

T18. Adam Schenk: -1

T18. Sungjae Im: -1

T18. Tom Hoge: -1

T18. Brendon Todd: -1

T18. Hayden Buckley: -1

T18. Chris Gotterup: -1

T18. Bud Cauley: -1

T18. Sam Ryder: -1

T18. Zac Blair: -1

T18. Charley Hoffman: -1

T18. Hideki Matsuyama: -1

T18. Scottie Scheffler: -1

T18. Keith Mitchell: -1

T18. Ben Martin: -1

T18. Kurt Kitayama: -1

T18. Sam Burns: -1

T18. Si Woo Kim: -1

T18. Stewart Cink: -1

T18. Scott Stallings: -1

T18. Seamus Power: -1

T18. Taylor Moore: -1

T18. Billy Horschel: -1

T18. Taylor Montgomery: -1

T18. Justin Lower: -1

T18. Troy Merritt: -1

T18. Justin Suh: -1

T18. Jhonattan Vegas: -1

T18. Alexander Björk: -1

T48. Nate Lashley:

T48. Carson Young:

T48. Emiliano Grillo: E

T48. Brian Harman: E

T48. Harris English:

T48. Adam Svensson: E

T48. Lee Hodges: E

T48: Austin Eckroat

T48. Nicolo Galletti:

T48. Sam Stevens: E

T48. Peter Malnati:

T48. Tyler Duncan:

T48. Will Gordon: E

T48. Wyndham Clark: E

T48. Justin Thomas:

T48. Adam Scott:

T48. Chad Ramey:

T48. Corey Conners: E

T48. Chez Reavie: E

T48. Daniel Berger:

T48. Zach Johnson: E

T48. Kevin Stadler: E

T48. Matt NeSmith: E

T48. Mark Hubbard: E

T48. Robby Shelton: E

T48. Ryan Fox: E

T48. Jake Knapp:

T48. Jim Knous: E

T48. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: E

T48. Sami Valimaki: E

T48. Adrien Dumont de Chassart: E

T48. Jesse Mueller: E