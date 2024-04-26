Who is leading the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans after day 1? Day one leaderboard explored

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is an event that is always played with a lot of competition and the first round of the 2024 edition was no exception. The first 18 holes were completed with four teams tied for first place and 27 others within three strokes or less of each other.

The Brehm/ Hubbard, Kohles/ Kizzire, Rai/ Lipsky and McIlroy/ Lowry duos lead the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with a score of 11 under.

2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Day one leaderboard

Below is the leaderboard of the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans after the first round:

T1 Brehm/ Hubbard -11

T1 Kohles/ Kizzire -11

T1 Rai/ Lipsky -11

T1 McIlroy/ Lowry -11

T5 Thompson/ Novak -10

T5 Detry/ MacIntyre -10

T5 Champ/ Daffue -10

T8 Stevens/ Barjon -9

T8Higgo/ Fox -9

T8 List/ Norlander -9

T8 Conners/ Pendrith -9

T8 Blair/ Fishburn -9

T8 Meissner/ Smotherman -9

T8 Tarren/ Skinns -9

T8 Mitchell/ Dahmen -9

T8 Taylor/ Hadwin -9

T8 Johnson/ Palmer -9

T8 Lashley/ Campos -9

T8 Taylor/ O'Hair -9

T8 Sigg/ Hadley -9

T21 Yu/ Pan -8

T21 Spaun/ Buckley -8

T21 Echavarria/ Greyserman -8

T21 Berger/ Perez -8

T21 Hall/ Piercy -8

T21 Eckroat/ Gotterup -8

T21 Wallace/ Olesen -8

T21 Silverman/ Dougherty -8

T29 Chappell/ Dufner -7

T29 Vegas/ Burgoon -7

T29 Ghim/ Kim -7

T29 Theegala/ Zalatoris -7

T29 Cantlay/ Schauffele -7

T29 Moore/ NeSmith -7

T29 Hoffman/ Watney -7

T29 Putnam/ Highsmith -7

T29 Suh/ Hoey -7

T29 Phillips/ Bridgeman -7

T29 Molinari/ Donald -7

T29 Malnati/ Knox -7

T29 Young/ Martin -7

T29 Wu/ Lower -7

T29 Xiong/ McCormick -7

T44 Whaley/ Long -6

T44 Kraft/ Tway -6T

44 Montgomery/ Griffin -6

T44 Ramey/ Trainer -6

T44 Hardy/ Riley -6

T44 Garnett/ Straka -6

T44 Hoge/ McNealy -6

T44 Kuchar/ Stricker -6

T44 Wu/ Nicholas -6

T44 Lawrence/ Potgieter -6

T44 Tosti/ Potter, Jr. -6

T44 Morikawa/ Kitayama -6

T44 Fitzpatrick/ Fitzpatrick -6

T44 Lee/ Kim -6

T44 Reavie/ Snedeker -6

T44 Norrman/ Campillo -6

T60 Yuan/ Dou -5

T60Barnes/ Endycott -5

T60 Stanger/ Dumont de Chassart -5

T60 Merritt/ Streb -5

T60 Horschel/ Alexander -5

T60 Woodland/ Hodges -5

T60 Shelton/ Furr -5

T67 Kim/ Bae -4

T67 Hossler/ Ryder -4

T67 Pereda/ Cook -4

T67 Højgaard/ Højgaard -4

T67 Streelman/ Laird -4

T67 Gutschewski/ Byrd -4

T67 Coody/ Coody -4

T74 Kisner/ Brown -3

T74 Cole/ Cochran -3

T74 Crowe/ Higgs -3

T77 Smalley/ Schmid -2

T77 Sloan/ Teater -2

T77 Springer/ Whitney -2

80 Hale, Jr./ Haley II -1

It is noteworthy that several favorite teams finished the first round far from the top of the leaderboard. That includes the defending Zurich Classic of New Orleans champion team Hardy/ Riley (T44), as well as Theegala/ Zalatoris (T29), Cantlay/ Schauffele (T29) and Morikawa/ Kitayama (T44).

The first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans was played with the Four-Balls format. The second round will be played with the foursomes format, after which the cut will be made for the best 33 (plus ties) to play the weekend.