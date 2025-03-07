Who is leading the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational after round 2? Leaderboard explored

The second round of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational has been completed. After 36 holes of tournament play, a cut was imposed that saw the top 50 players and ties and any player within 10 strokes of the leader make their way through to the weekend.

Having begun the second round tied for second place, Shane Lowry jumps up to claim the solo lead. The Irishman carded a 5 under par 67 round on Friday.

Round 1 leader Wyndham Clark had a tough time on the back nine of the Bay Hill Club and Lodge. The American golfer carded in double bogey 6 on the 15th hole and posted a score of 1 under par 71 for the day. He has claimed the solo second spot at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Corey Conners and Collin Morikawa are tied for third place. The PGA Tour stars posted scores of 2 under par 70 and 4 under par 69, respectively.

Jason Day put up a stellar show during the second round of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational. The Australian golfer posted an incredible 8 under par 64 round on Friday to become the first player to record the score at Bay Hill Club and Lodge since 2021. The stellar score helped him move 40 spots up the leaderboard to tie for 5th place with Rory McIlroy and Russell Henley.

Here's a look at the top 12 players at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational (via PGA Tour):

1 - Shane Lowry (-8)

2 - Wyndham Clark (-6)

T3 - Corey Conners (-5)

T3 - Collin Morikawa (-5)

T5 - Russell Henley (-4)

T5 - Rory McIlroy (-4)

T5 - Jason Day (-4)

T8 - Max Greyserman (-3)

T8 - Justin Thomas (-3)

T8 - Keegan Bradley (-3)

11 - Si Woo Kim (-2)

T12 - Mackenzie Hughes (-1)

T12 - Sepp Straka (-1)

T12 - Tony Finau (-1)

T12 - Justin Rose (-1)

T12 - Sungjae Im (-1)

T12 - Ludvig Aberg (-1)

T12 - Scottie Scheffler (-1)

There are 6 players, including Xander Schauffele and Patrick Rodgers, at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational that sit tied for last place, i.e., 45th.

Shane Lowry's 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 2 Scorecard

Shane Lowry lines up his putt on the ninth green during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational leader's scorecard for the second round of the tournament (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 3) - 2

Hole 3 (par 4) - 3

Hole 4 (par 5) - 5

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 5) - 5

Hole 7 (par 3) - 2

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 5) - 5

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 5) - 6

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 3

