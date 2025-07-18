Who is leading the 2025 Barracuda Championship after round 1? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 Barracuda Championship is underway at the Tahoe Mountain Club. Unlike other PGA Tour events, this tournament is being played in a modified stableford format where points are awarded to each player based on their performance on each hole.
Ben Martin leads the 2025 Barracuda Championship with a whopping 16 points. He posted 9 birdies and two bogeys and leads the field by a two point margin over Nick Watney and David Lipsky.
Cameron Champ, Rico Hoey, and Joel Dahmen are among three other golfers who are tied for the fourth place at the 2025 Barracuda Championship. They all bear 13 points each.
Four golfers at the 2025 Barracuda Championship are tied for tenth place including Andrew Putnam and Jackson Suber. They all bear 12 points each to their names. Lanto Griffin and three other players follow tied for 14th place with 11 points each.
2025 Barracuda Championship Round 1 Leaderboard
Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 Barracuda Championship after 18 holes of competition (via PGA Tour):
- 1 - Ben Martin (16 points)
- T2 - Nick Watney (14 points)
- T2 - David Lipsky (14 points)
- T4 - Cameron Champ (13 points)
- T4 - Rico Hoey (13 points)
- T4 - Joel Dahmen (13 points)
- T4 - Danny Walker (13 points)
- T4 - Dale Whitnell (13 points)
- T4 - Todd Clements (13 points)
- T10 - Andrew Putnam (12 points)
- T10 - Jackson Suber (12 points)
- T10 - Yuto Katsuragawa (12 points)
- T10 - Vince Whaley (12 points)
- T14 - David Skinns (11 points)
- T14 - Dyland Frittelli (11 points)
- T14 - Lanto Griffin (11 points)
- T14 - Erik van Rooyen (11 points)
- 18 - Ben Polland (10 points)
- T19 - Max McGreevy (9 points)
- T19 - Andrew Wilson (9 points)
- T19 - Patrick Rodgers (9 points)
- T19 - Nate Lashley (9 points)
- T19 - Doug Ghim (9 points)
- T19 - Quade Cummins (9 points)
- T19 - David Longmire (9 points)
- T19 - Chandler Phillips (9 points)
- T19 - Joseph Bramlett (9 points)
- T28 - Kevin Roy (8 points)
- T28 - Sam Ryder (8 points)
- T28 - Patrick Fishburn (8 points)
- T28 - Jeong Weon Ko (8 points)
- T28 - Luke List (8 points)
- T28 - Jonathan Byrd (8 points)
- T28 - Sean Crocker (8 points)
- T28 - Trevor Cone (8 points)
- T28 - Tom Vaillant (8 points)
- T28 - Isaiah Salinda (8 points)
- T28 - Kurt Kitayama (8 points)
- T28 - Jacques Kruyswijk (8 points)
- T28 - Kiradech Aphibarnrat (8 points)
- T41 - Tommy Gainey (7 points)
- T41 - Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (7 points)
- T41 - Seamus Power (7 points)
- T41 - Ryan Gerard (7 points)
- T41 - Rickie Castillo (7 points)