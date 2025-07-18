Who is leading the 2025 Barracuda Championship after round 1? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 Barracuda Championship is underway at the Tahoe Mountain Club. Unlike other PGA Tour events, this tournament is being played in a modified stableford format where points are awarded to each player based on their performance on each hole.

Ben Martin leads the 2025 Barracuda Championship with a whopping 16 points. He posted 9 birdies and two bogeys and leads the field by a two point margin over Nick Watney and David Lipsky.

Cameron Champ, Rico Hoey, and Joel Dahmen are among three other golfers who are tied for the fourth place at the 2025 Barracuda Championship. They all bear 13 points each.

Four golfers at the 2025 Barracuda Championship are tied for tenth place including Andrew Putnam and Jackson Suber. They all bear 12 points each to their names. Lanto Griffin and three other players follow tied for 14th place with 11 points each.

2025 Barracuda Championship Round 1 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 Barracuda Championship after 18 holes of competition (via PGA Tour):

1 - Ben Martin (16 points)

T2 - Nick Watney (14 points)

T2 - David Lipsky (14 points)

T4 - Cameron Champ (13 points)

T4 - Rico Hoey (13 points)

T4 - Joel Dahmen (13 points)

T4 - Danny Walker (13 points)

T4 - Dale Whitnell (13 points)

T4 - Todd Clements (13 points)

T10 - Andrew Putnam (12 points)

T10 - Jackson Suber (12 points)

T10 - Yuto Katsuragawa (12 points)

T10 - Vince Whaley (12 points)

T14 - David Skinns (11 points)

T14 - Dyland Frittelli (11 points)

T14 - Lanto Griffin (11 points)

T14 - Erik van Rooyen (11 points)

18 - Ben Polland (10 points)

T19 - Max McGreevy (9 points)

T19 - Andrew Wilson (9 points)

T19 - Patrick Rodgers (9 points)

T19 - Nate Lashley (9 points)

T19 - Doug Ghim (9 points)

T19 - Quade Cummins (9 points)

T19 - David Longmire (9 points)

T19 - Chandler Phillips (9 points)

T19 - Joseph Bramlett (9 points)

T28 - Kevin Roy (8 points)

T28 - Sam Ryder (8 points)

T28 - Patrick Fishburn (8 points)

T28 - Jeong Weon Ko (8 points)

T28 - Luke List (8 points)

T28 - Jonathan Byrd (8 points)

T28 - Sean Crocker (8 points)

T28 - Trevor Cone (8 points)

T28 - Tom Vaillant (8 points)

T28 - Isaiah Salinda (8 points)

T28 - Kurt Kitayama (8 points)

T28 - Jacques Kruyswijk (8 points)

T28 - Kiradech Aphibarnrat (8 points)

T41 - Tommy Gainey (7 points)

T41 - Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (7 points)

T41 - Seamus Power (7 points)

T41 - Ryan Gerard (7 points)

T41 - Rickie Castillo (7 points)

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More