Who is leading the 2025 Black Desert Championship after round 1? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 Black Desert Championship is being held in Ivins, Utah, this week. The first round saw amazing performances across the 144-player field, with some of the LPGA Tour's biggest names at the top of the leaderboard.

Haeran Ryu takes the early lead at the 2025 Black Desert Championship. The South Korean golfer stunned the golf community with a 9-under par 63 round, her lowest score of the season. She recorded no bogeys and only missed one fairway and one green in regulation.

Wei-Ling Hsu and Ariya Jutanugarn are tied for second place at the 2025 Black Desert Championship. The world-class golfers posted scores of 8-under par 64 each to trail Ryu by one stroke.

Six golfers are tied for fourth place at the 2025 Black Desert Championship, including Carlota Ciganda and Esther Henseleit. All six golfers bear a 7-under par 65 score each to be in contention.

Here's a look at the top golfers at the 2025 Black Desert Championship (via LPGA Tour):

1 - Haeran Ryu (-9)

T2 - Wei-Ling Hsu (-8)

T2 - Ariya Jutanugarn (-8)

T4 - Jiwon Jeon (-7)

T4 - Soo Bin Joo (-7)

T4 - Grace Kim (-7)

T4 - Carlota Ciganda (-7)

T4 - Esther Henseleit (-7)

T4 - Lucy Li (-7)

T10 - Andrea Lee (-6)

T10 - Somi Lee (-6)

T10 - Celine Boutier (-6)

T10 - Miranda Wang (-6)

T10 - Sarah Schmelzel (-6)

T10 - Kristen Gillman (-6)

T16 - Christine Wang (-5)

T16 - Lindy Duncan (-5)

T16 - Hyo Joo Kim (-5)

T16 - Auston Kim (-5)

T16 - Azahara Munoz (-5)

T21 - Lauren Hartlage (-4)

T21 - Hye-Jin Choi (-4)

T21 - Manon De Roey (-4)

T21 - Chanette Wannasaen (-4)

T21 - Olivia Cowan (-4)

T21 - Paula Reto (-4)

T21 - Moriya Jutanugarn (-4)

T21 - Megan Khang (-4)

Fatima Fernandez Cano sits in last place, 144th, at the tournament. The Spaniard recorded a 9-over-par 81 score for the first round of the event.

Haeran Ryu's 2025 Black Desert Championship Round 1 Scorecard

Here's a look at the leader of the 2025 Black Desert Championship's scorecard for the opening round (via LPGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 3

Hole 3 (par 3) - 3

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 3

Hole 6 (par 4) - 3

Hole 7 (par 5) - 5

Hole 8 (par 3) - 2

Hole 9 (par 5) - 5

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 4) - 3

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 5) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 3) - 2

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 2

Hole 18 (par 5) - 5

