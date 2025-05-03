Who is leading the 2025 Black Desert Championship after round 2? Leaderboard explored

The very first edition of the LPGA Tour's Black Desert Championship is underway in Ivins, Utah. The second round saw the field battle it out for a chance to make the cut and play into the weekend.

Haeran Ryu maintains her lead at the 2025 Black Desert Championship. She posted a 5-under par 67 round to total 14-under par. The South Korean golfer bears a two-stroke lead over Somi Lee.

Esther Henseleit and Soo Bin Joo share the third place at the 2025 Black Desert Championship. Both the LPGA Tour stars posted rounds of 4-under par 68 each on Friday, May 2.

Hinako Shibuno stunned the golf community with her performance during the second round of the 2025 Black Desert Championship. The Japanese star posted an incredible 7-under par 65 round to climb 35 spots up the leaderboard to tie for seventh place.

Here's a look at the top 20 golfers and ties at the 2025 Black Desert Championship (via LPGA Tour):

1 - Haeran Ryu (-14)

2 - Somi Lee (-12)

T3 - Esther Henseleit (-11)

T3 - Soo Bin Joo (-11)

T5 - Ariya Jutanugarn (-10)

T5 - Wei-Ling Hsu (-10)

T7 - Hinako Shibuno (-9)

T7 - Mi Hyang Lee (-9)

T7 - Miranda Wang (-9)

T7 - Grace Kim (-9)

T11 - Gemma Dryburg (-8)

T11 - Narin An (-8)

T11 - Yahui Zhang (-8)

T11 - Paula Reto (-8)

T11 - Hye-Jin Choi (-8)

T11 - Chanettee Wannasaen (-8)

T11 - Kristen Gillman (-8)

T11 - Andrea Lee (-8)

T11 - Carlota Ciganda (-8)

T20 - Perrine Delacour (-7)

T20 - Dewi Weber (-7)

T20 - Olivia Cowan (-7)

T20 - Celine Boutier (-7)

The cut line was established at 3-under par. The top 58 players and ties at the 2025 Black Desert Championship have made it through to the weekend.

Haeran Ryu's 2025 Black Desert Championship Round 2 Scorecard

Here's a look at the leader of the 2025 Black Desert Championship's scorecard for Friday's round (via LPGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 3) - 4

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 3

Hole 6 (par 4) - 3

Hole 7 (par 5) - 5

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 5) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 5) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 3

Hole 15 (par 3) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 5

