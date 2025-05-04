Who is leading the 2025 Black Desert Championship after round 3? Leaderboard explored

The inaugural edition of the LPGA Tour's Black Desert Championship is underway in Utah. Saturday's round saw several players fight it out on the Black Desert Golf Course to climb their way up the leaderboard into contention.

Haeran Ryu continues to bear the lead at the 2025 Black Desert Championship. The South Korean golfer carded a 4-under-par 68 round on Saturday to total 18 under par and bear a two-stroke lead.

Ruoning Yin follows closely in second place. The Chinese golfing star posted an incredible 10-under-par 62 round with no bogeys recorded during the penultimate round of the tournament. She only missed one fairway and one green in regulation throughout the round.

Chanette Wannasaen, Wei-Ling Hsu, and Ariya Jutanugarn share the fourth place at the 2025 Black Desert Championship. The LPGA Tour sensations bear total scores of 13 under par each.

Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 Black Desert Championship (via LPGA Tour):

1 - Haeran Ryu (-18)

2 - Ruoning Yin (-16)

3 - Esther Henseleit (-15)

T4 - Chanette Wannasaen (-13)

T4 - Wei-Ling Hsu (-13)

T4 - Ariya Jutanugarn (-13)

T7 - Yan Liu (-12)

T7 - Rio Takeda (-12)

T7 - Brooke M. Henderson (-12)

T10 - Stephanie Kyriacou (-11)

T10 - Miyu Yamashita (-11)

T10 - Jin Hee Im (-11)

T10 - Sarah Schmelzel (-11)

T10 - Jiwon Jeon (-11)

T10 - Narin An (-11)

T10 - Yahui Zhang (-11)

T10 - Hye-Hin Choi (-11)

T10 - Andrea Lee (-11)

T10 - Soo Bin Joo (-11)

T20 - Aditi Ashok (-10)

T20 - Lucy Li (-10)

T20 - Celine Boutier (-10)

T20 - Mi Hyang Lee (-10)

T20 - Somi Lee (-10)

Madison Young sits in last place, 68th, at the tournament. She posted rounds of 71, 69, and 78 to total 2 over par.

Haeran Ryu's 2025 Black Desert Championship Round 3 Scorecard

Here's a look at the leader of the 2025 Black Desert Championship's scorecard for Saturday's round (via LPGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 5

Hole 2 (par 4) - 3

Hole 3 (par 3) - 3

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 3

Hole 7 (par 5) - 4

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 5) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 5

Hole 11 (par 4) - 2

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 5) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 5

Hole 15 (par 3) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 5

