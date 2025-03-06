Who is leading the 2025 Blue Bay LPGA after round 1? Leaderboard explored

The first round of the Blue Bay LPGA tournament, this week's LPGA Tour outing, is officially in the books. The field will reconvene tomorrow morning at 7:15 am EST. Until then, the leaderboard is set.

Currently, there is a three-way tie atop the leaderboard. Ayaka Furue, Auston Kim, and A Lim Kim all shot four-under to take a narrow lead into the second round. They will tee off at 12:51 pm (Auston Kim) and 1:02 pm EST (A Lim Kim and Furue) tomorrow to try and keep their leads.

There are a host of challengers tied for fourth at three under par:

Jeeno Thitikul

Cassie Porter

Shuying Li

Mi Hyang Lee

Ina Yoon

Rio Takeda

Gaby Lopez

Kristen Gillman

Minjee Lee, Caroline Masson, Gigi Stoll, Xiaowen Yin, Savannah Grewal, Wenbo Liu, Kaili Xiao (amateur), Jin Hee Im, Jiwon Jeon, Somi Lee, Mao Saigo and Mary Liu are all tied for 12th at two-under.

World No. 4 Ruoning Yin finished with a par 72 in the first round in front of her hometown fans. Defending champion Bailey Tardy is three-over-par after shooting a 75, putting her seven strokes back of the leading trio.

This event is a no-cut tournament, so all 107 players will make it to the fourth round unless they withdraw. Ingrid Lindblad already withdrew from the field in the first round.

Several top golfers in the world, including Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, Jin Young Ko, Charley Hull and Lilia Vu, are not in the field at all this week.

Who was the favorite to win the Blue Bay LPGA?

The Blue Bay LPGA tournament has wrapped up its first round. That means the field has changed a bit from before the opening. There are new challengers and some players have fallen out of contention.

Jeeno Thitikul is in second at the Blue Bay LPGA (Image via Imagn)

Ahead of the tournament, these were the betting odds for those considered the favorites to win (per Sports Illustrated):

Jeeno Thitikul +300

Ayaka Furue +1100

Miyu Yamashita +1100

Ruoning Yin +1200

A Lim Kim +1400

Minjee Lee +1400

Celine Boutier +1600

Jin Hee Im +1600

Rio Takeda +1600

Nasa Hataoka +1800

Mao Saigo +2000

Ina Yoon +2200

Gaby Lopez +2800

Leona Maguire +3500

Pajaree Anannarukarn +4500

Things have changed for many of these players, but Ayaka Furue is at least tied for the lead and making good on her strong odds. So is A Lim Kim. Gaby Lopez and Ruoning Yin aren't out of it yet, either, and they started with strong odds.

The Blue Bay LPGA's opening favorite, Jeeno Thitikul, likely won't see a dip in her odds since she's still just one stroke off the lead heading into tomorrow's round two.

