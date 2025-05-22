Who is leading the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge after round 1? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge is underway at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. The first round saw John Pak take the early lead with an incredible 7 under par 63 score.

Nine golfers are tied for second place at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, including Ryo Hisatsune and Beau Hossler. They all bear an 18-hole score of 4 under par 66.

Akshay Bhatia and Tommy Fleetwood share the 11th position at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge along with seven other golfers who all bear scores of 3 under par 67 each.

The 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge sees some of the biggest names in the field tied for the 20th position. Scottie Scheffler, Robert MacIntyre, and Emiliano Grillo are all part of this list with a 2 under par 68 score each.

Olin Browne sits in last place, 134th, at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge after Micharl Thorbjornsen withdrew after 18 holes of play. He bears a score of 9 over par 79.

2025 Charles Schwab Challenge Round 1 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge (via PGA Tour):

1 - John Pak (-7)

T2 - Patrick Rodgers (-4)

T2 - Ryo Hisatsune (-4)

T2 - Matti Schmid (-4)

T2 - Matt Wallace (-4)

T2 - Beau Hossler (-4)

T2 - Bud Cauley (-4)

T2 - J. T. Poston (-4)

T2 - J. J. Spaun (-4)

T2 - Ben Griffin (-4)

T11 - Brian Harman (-3)

T11 - Andrew Novak (-3)

T11 - Akshay Bhatia (-3)

T11 - Tommy Fleetwood (-3)

T11 - Webb Simpson (-3)

T11 - Ryan Gerard (-3)

T11 - Chris Gotterup (-3)

T11 - Brice Garnett (-3)

T11 - Adam Svensson (-3)

T20 - Chandler Phillips (-2)

T20 - Aldrich Potgieter (-2)

T20 - Emiliano Grillo (-2)

T20 - Robert MacIntyre (-2)

T20 - Lucas Glover (-2)

T20 - Harry Higgs (-2)

T20 - Greyson Sigg (-2)

T20 - Blades Brown (-2)

T20 - Ricky Castillo (-2)

T20 - Michael Block (-2)

T20 - Harry Hall (-2)

T20 - Scottie Scheffler (-2)

T20 - Nick Hardy (-2)

T20 - Kris Ventura (-2)

T20 - Quade Cummins (-2)

T35 - Hideki Matsuyama (-1)

T35 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-1)

T35 - Chris Kirk (-1)

T35 - Jordan Spieth (-1)

T35 - Camilo Villegas (-1)

T35 - Brian Campbell (-1)

T35 - Henrik Norlander (-1)

T35 - Vince Whaley (-1)

T35 - Kevin Roy (-1)

T35 - Frankie Capan III (-1)

T35 - Doug Ghim (-1)

T35 - Carson Young (-1)

T35 - Ben Silverman (-1)

T35 - Mark Hubbard (-1)

T35 - Harris English (-1)

T35 - Lee Hodges (-1)

T35 - Taylor Moore (-1)

T35 - Andrew Putnam (-1)

T35 - Kurt Kitayama (-1)

T35 - Sam Ryder (-1)

T35 - Max McGreevy (-1)

T35 - Pierceson Coody (-1)

T57 - Eric Cole (E)

T57 - Lanto Griffin (E)

T57 - Jake Knapp (E)

T57 - Aaron Rai (E)

T57 - Matt McCarty (E)

T57 - Kevin Kisner (E)

T57 - Max Greyserman (E)

T57 - Isaiah Salinda (E)

T57 - Jeremy Paul (E)

T57 - Victor Perez (E)

T57 - Tom Kim (E)

T57 - Rickie Fowler (E)

T57 - Nico Echavarria (E)

T57 - Karl Villips (E)

T57 - Peter Malnati (E)

T57 - Dylan Wu (E)

T57 - Steven Fisk (E)

