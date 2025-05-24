Who is leading the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge after round 2? Leaderboard explored

Following the conclusion of the second round of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, two players share the lead. Ben Griffin and Matti Schmid posted incredible rounds of 7 under par 63 each to total 11 under par.

Ad

John Pak began the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge's second round in the lead. However, a 2 under par 68 score led him to drop down to third place. Chris Gotterup rose 7 spots up the leaderboard into 4th place with a 5-under-par 65 round.

Rickie Fowler surprised the commentators and spectators at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge with his performance. The PGA Tour sensation posted a 6-under-par 64 round on Friday to vault a whopping 50 spots up the leaderboard into joint 7th place with five other golfers.

Ad

Trending

A cut line was imposed at even par. The top 79 players and ties at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge made it through to the weekend at the Colonial Country Club.

Several notable names, including Aaron Rai, Jhonattan Vegas, and Brandt Snedeker, missed the cut at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge.

2025 Charles Schwab Challenge Round 2 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the complete leaderboard at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge heading into the penultimate round (via PGA Tour):

T1 - Ben Griffin (-11)

T1 - Matti Schmid (-11)

3 - John Pak (-9)

4 - Chris Gotterup (-8)

T5 - Ryo Hisatsune (-7)

T5 - Akshay Bhatia (-7)

T7 - Doug Ghim (-6)

T7 - Brice Garnett (-6)

T7 - Rickie Fowler (-6)

T7 - J.J. Spaun (-6)

T7 - Emiliano Grillo (-6)

T7 - Tommy Fleetwood (-6)

T13 - Bud Cauley (-5)

T13 - Harry Hall (-5)

T13 - J.T. Poston (-5)

T13 - Nick Hardy (-5)

T13 - Jackson Suber (-5)

T18 - Carson Young (-4)

T18 - Mark Hubbard (-4)

T18 - Andrew Putnam (-4)

T18 - Karl Villips (-4)

T18 - Kurt Kitayama (-4)

T18 - Pierceson Coody (-4)

T18 - Quade Cummins (-4)

T18 - Aldrich Potgieter (-4)

T18 - Andrew Novak (-4)

T18 - Matt Wallace (-4)

T28 - Victor Perez (-3)

T28 - Si Woo Kim (-3)

T28 - Adam Svensson (-3)

T28 - Matt Kuchar (-3)

T28 - Max McGreevy (-3)

T28 - Max Greyserman (-3)

T28 - Beau Hossler (-3)

T35 - Harris English (-2)

T35 - Tom Kim (-2)

T35 - Peter Malnati (-2)

T35 - Kris Ventura (-2)

T35 - Steven Fisk (-2)

T35 - Patrick Rodgers (-2)

T35 - Hideki Matsuyama (-2)

T35 - Robert MacIntyre (-2)

T35 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-2)

T35 - Webb Simpson (-2)

T35 - Vince Whaley (-2)

T35 - Henrik Norlander (-2)

T35 - Ricky Castillo (-2)

T35 - Jeremy Paul (-2)

T49 - Thorbjørn Olesen (-1)

T49 - Ryan Gerard (-1)

T49 - Ben SIlverman (-1)

T49 - Lee Hodges (-1)

T49 - Scottie Scheffler (-1)

T49 - Gary Woodland (-1)

T49 - Sam Ryder (-1)

T49 - Jesper Svensson (-1)

T49 - Eric Cole (-1)

T49 - Erik van Rooyen (-1)

T49 - Camilo Villegas (-1)

T49 - Kevin Roy (-1)

T49 - Frankie Capan III (-1)

T62 - Michael Kim (E)

T62 - Austin Eckroat (E)

T62 - Nico Echavarria (E)

T62 - Keith Mitchell (E)

T62 - Taylor Moore (E)

T62 - Seamus Power (E)

T62 - Dylan Wu (E)

T62 - Rico Hoey (E)

T62 - Hayden Springer (E)

T62 - Will Chandler (E)

T62 - Sam Stevens (E)

T62 - Mac Meissner (E)

T62 - Brian Harman (E)

T62 - Luke List (E)

T62 - Jordan Spieth (E)

T62 - Lucas Glover (E)

T62 - Harry Higgs (E)

T62 - Isaiah Salinda (E)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More