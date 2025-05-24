Who is leading the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge after round 3? Leaderboard explored

The penultimate round of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge has concluded. Ben Griffin and Matti Schmid continue to bear the joint lead after posting rounds of 2 under par 68 each to total 13 under par. They lead by a four stroke margin.
Rickie Fowler carded in a 3 under par 67 round to climb four spots up the leaderboard into third place. Robert MacIntyre posted an incredible 6 under par 64 round on Saturday (May 24) to vault a whopping 31 spots up the leaderboard into fourth place at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge along with Nick Hardy and Akshay Bhatia.
Scottie Scheffler stunned the golf world with his performance during the third round of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. He matched MacIntyre's score to move 42 spots up the leaderboard into tying for seventh place with Andrew Novak and Kurt Kitayama.
Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge heading into the final leg of the tournament (via PGA Tour):
- T1 - Ben Griffin (-13)
- T1 - Matti Schmid (-13)
- 3 - Rickie Fowler (-9)
- T4 - Robert MacIntyre (-8)
- T4 - Nick Hardy (-8)
- T4 - Akshay Bhatia (-8)
- T7 - Scottie Scheffler (-7)
- T7 - Andrew Novak (-7)
- T7 - Kurt Kitayama (-7)
- T10 - Lucas Glover (-6)
- T10 - Karl Vilips (-6)
- T10 - Bud Cauley (-6)
- T10 - J. J. Spaun (-6)
- T10 - Emiliano Grillo (-6)
- T10 - Tommy Fleetwood (-6)
- T10 - Ryo Hisatsune (-6)
- T10 - John Pak (-6)
- T18 - Eric Cole (-5)
- T18 - Ricky Castillo (-5)
- T18 - Hideki Matsuyama (-5)
- T18 - Kris Ventura (-5)
- T18 - Aldrich Potgieter (-5)
- T18 - Pierceson Coody (-5)
- T18 - Harry Hall (-5)
Five golfers share the last place, 74th, at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge including Taylor Moore and Rico Hoey. They all bear a 54-hole score of 4 over par.
Ben Griffin's 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge Round 3 Scorecard
Here's a look at co-leader Ben Griffin's scorecard for the third round of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge (via PGA Tour):
- Hole 1 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 2 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 3 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 5 (par 4) - 6
- Hole 6 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 7 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 8 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 10 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 11 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 13 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 15 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 16 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 17 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 18 (par 4) - 4