Who is leading the 2025 Chevron Championship after round 2? Provisional leaderboard explored

The second round of the 2025 Chevron Championship was suspended at 8:04 PM CT due to darkness. Players will complete their rounds on Saturday, and a cut line will be determined shortly after the completion of the round.

Yan Liu leads the the event by one stroke. The Chinese golfing star carded an even par 72 round on Friday to total 7 under par for 36 holes of competition.

Lindy Duncan, Sarah Schmelzel, Mao Saigo, and Hyo Joo Kim follow, tied for second place. The LPGA Tour golfers bear a total 6 under par score for two rounds of the 2025 Chevron Championship.

Lexi Thompson posted an incredible 5 under par 67 score on Friday to vault an astounding 50 spots up the leaderboard. The semi-retired golfer is tied for 11th place with a total 4 under par score.

Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 Chevron Championship (via LPGA Tour):

1 - Yan Liu (-7)

T2 - Lindy Duncan (-6)

T2 - Sarah Schmelzel (-6)

T2 - Mao Saigo (-6)

T2 - Hyo Joo Kim (-6)

T6 - Angel Yin (-5)

T6 - Manon De Roey (-5)

T6 - Hye-Jin Choi (-5)

T6 - Haeran Ryu (-5)

T6 - Weiwei Zhang (-5) (Round Incomplete)

T11 - Lexi Thompson (-4)

T11 - Elizabeth Szokol (-4)

T11 - Minjee Lee (-4)

T11 - Ruoning Yin (-4)

T11 - Somi Lee (-4)

T11 - Ariya Jutanugarn (-4)

T11 - Carlota Ciganda (-4)

T18 - Chanette Wannasern (-3)

T18 - Emily Kristine Pedersen (-3)

T18 - Auston Kim (-3)

T18 - Miranda Wang (-3)

T18 - Pajaree Annaurkarn (-3)

T18 - Georgia Hall (-3)

T18 - In Gee Chun (-3)

The second round of the 2025 Chevron Championship will resume at 7:00 AM CT on Saturday, April 26. The third round will commence after all players have completed 36 holes of play, which is estimated to be around 8:45 AM CT.

Yan Liu's 2025 Chevron Championship Round 2 Scorecard

Here's a look at the 2025 Chevron Championship's leaders' scorecard for the second round of the Major championship (via LPGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 5

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 3) - 3

Hole 4 (par 5) - 5

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 5

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 5) - 2

Hole 9 (par 4) - 5

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 5) - 5

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 4

Hole 18 (par 5) - 4

