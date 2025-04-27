Who is leading the 2025 Chevron Championship after round 3? Leaderboard explored

The penultimate round of the 2025 Chevron Championship has concluded. The final round will be held on Sunday, April 27, and will see the world's top LPGA golfers compete for a slice of the $8 million purse prize and 650 Race to CME Globe points.

Haeran Ryu and Mao Saigo are tied for the lead at the 2025 Chevron Championship. The golfers posted scores of 4 under par 68, and 3 under par 69, respectively, to total 9 under par each.

Lexi Thompson seeks to add yet another Major championship title to her name on Sunday. The semi-retired golfer is tied for 6th place at the 2025 Chevron Championship along with Carlota Ciganda and three other golfers.

Nelly Korda is tied for 31st place after recording a one-under-par 71 score. She shares the position with six other golfers, including Amy Yang.

Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 Chevron Championship heading into the final leg of the tournament (via LPGA Tour):

T1 - Haeran Ryu (-9)

T1 - Mao Saigo (-9)

3 - Lindy Duncan (-8)

T4 - Sarah Schmelzel (-7)

T4 - Yan Liu (-7)

T6 - Lexi Thompson (-6)

T6 - Ruoning Yin (-6)

T6 - Carlota Ciganda (-6)

T6 - Ariya Jutanugarn (-6)

T6 - Hye-Jin Choi (-6)

T11 - Auston Kim (-5)

T11 - Somi Lee (-5)

T11 - Angel Yin (-5)

T11 - Hyo Joo Kim (-5)

T15 - Lauren Coughlin (-4)

T15 - In Gee Chun (-4)

T15 - Weiwei Zhang (-4)

T15 - Minjee Lee (-4)

T19 - Sei Young Kim (-3)

T19 - Jin young Ko (-3)

T19 - Lucy Li (-3)

T19 - Emily Kristine Pedersen (-3)

23 - Chanette Wannasaen (-2)

Pernilla Lindberg sits in last place, 81st, at the 2025 Chevron Championship. The Swedish golfer posted rounds of 74, 72, and 82 to total 12 over par. She claimed the last place by a four-stroke margin from Ryann O'Toole, who sits in 8th place.

Haeran Ryu's 2025 Chevron Championship Round 3 Scorecard

Here's a look at the co-leader of the 2025 Chevron Championship's scorecard for Saturday's round (via LPGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 3) - 4

Hole 4 (par 5) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 3

Hole 7 (par 3) - 2

Hole 8 (par 5) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 5) - 5

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 5

