Who is leading the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson after round 1? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson is underway at the iconic TPC Craig Ranch in Texas. The first round saw stellar performances across the 156-man field, with some of the world's best golfers at the top of the leaderboard.

Ad

Scottie Scheffler posted an incredible 10-under-par 61 round to take the early lead at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. The Texas native had a bogey-free round on Thursday with 8 birdies and one eagle.

Rico Hoey and Jhonattan Vegan trail the World No. 1 golfer by two strokes. The PGA Tour golfers recorded scores of 8 under par 63 each for the opening round of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Seven golfers are tied for 4th place at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson, including Stephan Joeger and Eric Cole. They bear a 7-under-par 64 score each. Taylor Pendrith, who won the tournament last year, is tied for 39th place with a 4-under-par 67 score.

Ad

Trending

Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson (via PGA Tour):

1 - Scottie Scheffler (-10)

T2 - Rico Hoey (-8)

T2 - Jhonattan Vegas (-8)

T4 - Stephan Jaeger (-7)

T4 - Cameron Champ (-7)

T4 - Michael Thorbjornsen (-7)

T4 - Eric Cole (-7)

T4 - Andrew Putnam (-7)

T4 - Patton Kizzire (-7)

T4 - Will Gordon (-7)

T11 - Rafael Campos (-6)

T11 - Mackenzie Hughes (-6)

T11 - Karl Vilips (-6)

T11 - Trey Mullinax (-6)

T11 - Rasmus Hojgaard (-6)

T11 - Chandler Phillips (-6)

T11 - Sam Stevens (-6)

T11 - Ricky Castillo (-6)

Ad

Two amateur golfers sit in the last two places at the tournament. Noah Kent sits in last place, 156th, with a 6 over par 77 score, while Bobby Massa is tied for 152nd place with a 5 over par 76 score.

Scottie Scheffler's 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Round 1 Scorecard

Here's a look at the leader of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson's scorecard for the opening round of the event (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 3

Hole 4 (par 3) - 2

Hole 5 (par 5) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 3

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 3

Hole 9 (par 5) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 3) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 2

Hole 18 (par 5) - 4

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More