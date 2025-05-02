Who is leading the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson after round 1? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson is underway at the iconic TPC Craig Ranch in Texas. The first round saw stellar performances across the 156-man field, with some of the world's best golfers at the top of the leaderboard.
Scottie Scheffler posted an incredible 10-under-par 61 round to take the early lead at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. The Texas native had a bogey-free round on Thursday with 8 birdies and one eagle.
Rico Hoey and Jhonattan Vegan trail the World No. 1 golfer by two strokes. The PGA Tour golfers recorded scores of 8 under par 63 each for the opening round of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
Seven golfers are tied for 4th place at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson, including Stephan Joeger and Eric Cole. They bear a 7-under-par 64 score each. Taylor Pendrith, who won the tournament last year, is tied for 39th place with a 4-under-par 67 score.
Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson (via PGA Tour):
- 1 - Scottie Scheffler (-10)
- T2 - Rico Hoey (-8)
- T2 - Jhonattan Vegas (-8)
- T4 - Stephan Jaeger (-7)
- T4 - Cameron Champ (-7)
- T4 - Michael Thorbjornsen (-7)
- T4 - Eric Cole (-7)
- T4 - Andrew Putnam (-7)
- T4 - Patton Kizzire (-7)
- T4 - Will Gordon (-7)
- T11 - Rafael Campos (-6)
- T11 - Mackenzie Hughes (-6)
- T11 - Karl Vilips (-6)
- T11 - Trey Mullinax (-6)
- T11 - Rasmus Hojgaard (-6)
- T11 - Chandler Phillips (-6)
- T11 - Sam Stevens (-6)
- T11 - Ricky Castillo (-6)
Two amateur golfers sit in the last two places at the tournament. Noah Kent sits in last place, 156th, with a 6 over par 77 score, while Bobby Massa is tied for 152nd place with a 5 over par 76 score.
Scottie Scheffler's 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Round 1 Scorecard
Here's a look at the leader of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson's scorecard for the opening round of the event (via PGA Tour):
- Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 3 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 4 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 5 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 6 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 7 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 8 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 9 (par 5) - 3
- Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 13 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 15 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 17 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 18 (par 5) - 4