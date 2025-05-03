Who is leading the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson after round 2? Leaderboard explored

The second round of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson continued at 7:15 AM CT on Saturday, May 3, following two suspensions of play on Friday due to lightning and darkness. All players have now officially completed 36 holes of competition.

Scottie Scheffler continues to bear the solo lead at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. The World No. 1 golfer followed up his opening round score of 10 under par 61 with an 8 under par 63 score to lead by a six-stroke margin.

Sam Stevens trails the Texas resident with scores of 65 and 65, totalling 12 under par. Ricky Castillo and Kurt Kitayama are tied for third place at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Andrew Putnam, Adam Schenk, and four other golfers share seventh place at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. They all bear a 36-hole score of 9 under par.

Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson (via PGA Tour):

1 - Scottie Scheffler (-18)

2 - Sam Stevens (-12)

T3 - Ricky Castillo (-11)

T3 - Kurt Kitayama (-11)

T5 - Jhonattan Vegas (-10)

T5 - Rasmus Hojgaard (-10)

T7 - Eric Cole (-9)

T7 - Andrew Putnam (-9)

T7 - Chandler Phillips (-9)

T7 - Erik van Rooyen (-9)

T7 - Adam Schenk (-9)

T7 - Niklas Norgaard (-9)

T13 - Mark Hubbard (-8)

T13 - Joseph Bramlett (-8)

T13 - Nico Echavarria (-8)

T13 - Patton Kizzire (-8)

T13 - Sam Burns (-8)

T13 - Ben Martin (-8)

T13 - Stephan Jaeger (-8)

T13 - Cameron Champ (-8)

T13 - Matt McCarty (-8)

T13 - Chris Gotterup (-8)

T13 - Trey Mullinax (-8)

T13 - Takumi Kanaya (-8)

T13 - Thorbjon Olesen (-8)

Following the conclusion of the second round of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson, a cut was imposed at 5 under par. The top 48 players and ties have made it through to the weekend.

Scottie Scheffler's 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Round 2 Scorecard

Here's a look at Scottie Scheffler's scorecard for the second round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, which puts him six strokes ahead of Sam Stevens (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 4) - 3

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 5) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 3

Hole 7 (par 3) - 2

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 5) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 3) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 3

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More