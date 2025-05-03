Who is leading the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson after round 2? Provisional leaderboard explored

The second round of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson was suspended at 9:46 local time due to lightning in the McKinney, Texas area. Play resumed at 4:00 PM, with 78 players yet to tee off their rounds.

Ad

Play at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson was suspended again at 8:06 PM due to darkness. The 24 players yet to tee off the second round will start their second stretch of 18 holes on Saturday, May 3, from 7:15 local time onwards.

Scottie Scheffler holds the lead at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. The World No. 1 golfer carded an 8-under par 63 round on Friday to total an impressive 18-under par. The American golfer bears a six-stroke lead.

Ad

Trending

Sam Stevens follows in second place. The PGA Tour star carded a 6-under par 65 score for the second round of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson to rise nine spots up the leaderboard.

Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson (via PGA Tour):

1 - Scottie Scheffler (-18)

2 - Sam Stevens (-12)

3 - Ricky Castillo (-11)

4 - Jhonattan Vegas (-10)

T5 - Eric Cole (-9)

T5 - Andrew Putnam (-9)

T5 - Erik van Rooyen (-9)

T5 - Adam Schenk (-9)

T5 - Niklas Norgaard (-9)

T11 - Mark Hubbard (-8)

T11 - Joseph Bramlett (-8)

T11 - Nico Echavarria (-8)

T11 - Patton Kizzire (-8)

T11 - Sam Burns (-8)

T16 - Vince Whaley (-7)

T16 - Sungjae Im (-7)

T16 - Taylor Dickson (-7)

T16 - Brandon Matthews (-7)

T16 - Kevin Roy (-7)

T16 - Alejandro Tosti (-7)

T16 - Ben Martin (-7)

T16 - Rico Hoey (-7)

T16 - Cameron Champ (-7)

T16 - Michael Thorbjornsen (-7)

Ad

After all players have completed 36 holes of competition, a cut will be determined. The cut line at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson currently sits at 4 under par.

Scottie Scheffler's 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Round 2 Scorecard

Here's a look at the leader of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson's scorecard for Friday's round (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 4) - 3

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 5) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 3

Hole 7 (par 3) - 2

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 5) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 3) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 3

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More