Who is leading the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson after round 2? Provisional leaderboard explored

The second round of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson was suspended at 9:46 local time due to lightning in the McKinney, Texas area. Play resumed at 4:00 PM, with 78 players yet to tee off their rounds.
Play at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson was suspended again at 8:06 PM due to darkness. The 24 players yet to tee off the second round will start their second stretch of 18 holes on Saturday, May 3, from 7:15 local time onwards.
Scottie Scheffler holds the lead at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. The World No. 1 golfer carded an 8-under par 63 round on Friday to total an impressive 18-under par. The American golfer bears a six-stroke lead.
Sam Stevens follows in second place. The PGA Tour star carded a 6-under par 65 score for the second round of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson to rise nine spots up the leaderboard.
Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson (via PGA Tour):
- 1 - Scottie Scheffler (-18)
- 2 - Sam Stevens (-12)
- 3 - Ricky Castillo (-11)
- 4 - Jhonattan Vegas (-10)
- T5 - Eric Cole (-9)
- T5 - Andrew Putnam (-9)
- T5 - Erik van Rooyen (-9)
- T5 - Adam Schenk (-9)
- T5 - Niklas Norgaard (-9)
- T11 - Mark Hubbard (-8)
- T11 - Joseph Bramlett (-8)
- T11 - Nico Echavarria (-8)
- T11 - Patton Kizzire (-8)
- T11 - Sam Burns (-8)
- T16 - Vince Whaley (-7)
- T16 - Sungjae Im (-7)
- T16 - Taylor Dickson (-7)
- T16 - Brandon Matthews (-7)
- T16 - Kevin Roy (-7)
- T16 - Alejandro Tosti (-7)
- T16 - Ben Martin (-7)
- T16 - Rico Hoey (-7)
- T16 - Cameron Champ (-7)
- T16 - Michael Thorbjornsen (-7)
After all players have completed 36 holes of competition, a cut will be determined. The cut line at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson currently sits at 4 under par.
Scottie Scheffler's 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Round 2 Scorecard
Here's a look at the leader of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson's scorecard for Friday's round (via PGA Tour):
- Hole 1 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 2 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 5 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 6 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 7 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 8 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 9 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 13 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 15 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 18 (par 5) - 3