Who is leading the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson after round 3? Leaderboard explored

The penultimate round of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson has concluded. The final round on Sunday, May 4, is sure to be thrilling as the field competes for a slice of the $9.9 million purse.
Scottie Scheffler continues to hold the lead at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. The World No. 1 golfer posted a stellar 5 under par 66 round on Saturday. Having begun the third round with a six-stroke lead, the Texas resident has increased his lead to an eight stroke margin.
Erik van Rooyen, Adam Schenk, and Ricky Castillo share the second place at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Rooyen and Schenk carded in rounds of 6 under par 65 on Saturday to jump 5 spots up the leaderboard.
Antoine Rozner stunned the spectators with his performance during the third round. The Frenchman posted an incredible 8 under par 63 round to jump a whopping 42 spots up the leaderboard. He is tied for 7th place with four other players.
Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson (via PGA Tour):
- 1 - Scottie Scheffler (-23)
- T2 - Erik van Rooyen (-15)
- T2 - Adam Schenk (-15)
- T2 - Ricky Castillo (-15)
- T5 - Kurt Kitayama (-14)
- T5 - Jhonattan Vegas (-14)
- T7 - Antoine Rozner (-13)
- T7 - Nico Echavarria (-13)
- T7 - Eric Cole (-13)
- T7 - Rasmus Hojgaard (-13)
- T7 - Sam Stevens (-13)
- 12 - Andrew Putnam (-12)
- T13 - Danny Walker (-11)
- T13 - Patrick Rodgers (-11)
- T13 - Will Gordon (-11)
- T13 - Kevin Roy (-11)
- T13 - Vince Whaley (-11)
- T13 - Sungjae Im (-11)
- T13 - Takumi Kanaya (-11)
- T13 - Cameron Champ (-11)
- T13 - Sam Burns (-11)
- T13 - Mark Hubbard (-11)
Camilo Villegas and John Pak are tied for last place, 69th, at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. They bear a total score of 1 under par for three rounds of competition.
Scottie Scheffler's 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Round 3 Scorecard
Here's a look at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson leader's scorecard for the penultimate round in Texas (via PGA Tour):
- Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 2 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 3 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 4 (par 3) - 4
- Hole 5 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 7 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 8 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 9 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 11 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 13 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 14 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 15 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 18 (par 5) -