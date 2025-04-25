Who is leading the 2025 Chevron Championship after round 1? Provisional leaderboard explored

The 2025 Chevron Championship is underway at The Woodlands, Texas. The first round of the tournament was suspended at 6:25 PM CT due to dangerous weather conditions.

With the majority of the field done with 18 holes of play, Haeran Ryu and Yan Liu take the early lead at the event. The two golfers posted incredible 7-under-par 65 rounds on Thursday.

Hyo Joo Kim trails the leaders with a 5-under-par 67 score, which landed her in third place. The 2025 Chevron Championship sees six golfers tied for 4th place, including Carlota Ciganda and Manon De Roey.

The defending champion of the Chevron Championship, Nelly Korda, had a rough start to the tournament in Texas on Thursday. The World No. 1 golfer is tied for 118th place with a 5-over-par 77 round.

Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 Chevron Championship (via LPGA Tour):

T1 - Haeran Ryu (-7)

T1 - Yan Liu (-7)

3 - Hyo Joo Kim (-5)

T4 - Hye-Jin Choi (-4)

T4 - Ariya Jutanugarn (-4)

T4 - Carlota Coganda (-4)

T4 - Manon De Roey (-4)

T4 - Brooke Matthews (-4)

T4 - Lucy Li (-4) (Round Incomplete)

T10 - Pajaree Annanarukarn (-3)

T10 - Minami Katsu (-3)

T10 - Georgia Hall (-3)

T10 - Angel Yin (-3)

T10 - Andrea Lee (-3)

T10 - In Gee Chun (-3) (Round Incomplete)

T16 - Sarah Schmelzel (-2)

T16 - Mao Saigo (-2)

T16 - Albane Valenzuela (-2)

T16 - Jasmine Koo (-A) (-2)

T16 - Somi Lee (-2)

T16 - Frida Kinhult (-2)

T16 - Minjee Lee (-2) (Round Incomplete)

T16 - Dani Weber (-2) (Round Incomplete)

With 24 players yet to complete 18 holes of the 2025 Chevron Championship, Wichanee Meechai sits in last place, 132nd. The Thai golfer is 9 over par through 16 holes. Players will resume the first round at 7:15 AM CT on Friday, April 25.

Harean Ryu's scorecard for the 2025 Chevron Championship Round 1

Here's a look at the co-leader of the 2025 Chevron Championship's scorecard for the first round of the Major championship (via LPGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 3

Hole 3 (par 3) - 2

Hole 4 (par 5) - 5

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 2

Hole 8 (par 5) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 5) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 4

