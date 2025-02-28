Who is leading the 2025 Cognizant Classic after round 2? Leaderboard explored

The second round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic has been completed. Following the 5 under par cut, the top 48 players and ties made it through to the weekend for a chance to earn a slice of the $9.2 million prize and 500 FedEx Cup points.

Jake Knapp maintained his solo lead at the 2025 Cognizant Classic through two holes. The American golfer carded in a 1 under par 70 round to add to his historical 12 under par 59 round on Thursday to total 13 under par through 36 holes.

Matthieu Pavon impressed the golf world with his performance during the Cognizant Classic's Friday round. The Frenchman rose 14 spots on the leaderboard to take up the solo second place. He bears scores of five under par 66 and 7 under par 64.

Michael Kim is tied for third place at the 2025 Cognizant Classic with Daniel Berger, Doug Ghim, and Jesper Svensson, with all of them having an 11 under par score. Ghim rose a whopping 45 spots on the leaderboard with an 8 under par 63 round on Friday.

Here's a look at the top 15 players at the 2025 Cognizant Classic through two rounds of competition (via PGA Tour):

1 - Jake Knapp (-13)

2 - Matthieu Pavon (-12)

T3 - Michael Kim (-11)

T3 - Daniel Berger (-11)

T3 - Doug Ghim (-11)

T3 - Jesper Svensson (-11)

T7 - Taylor Montgomery (-10)

T7 - Zach Johnson (-10)

T7 - Rickie Fowler (-10)

T10 - Ben Griffin (-9)

T10 - Luke Clanton (A) (-9)

T10 - Brice Garnett (-9)

T10 - Russell Henley (-9)

T10 - Brian Harman (-9)

T15 - Alex Smalley (-8)

T15 - Joel Dahmen (-8)

T15 - Keith Mitchell (-8)

T15 - Shane Lowry (-8)

T15 - J.J. Spaun (-8)

T15 - Beau Hossler (-8)

T15 - Sepp Straka (-8)

T15 - Charley Hoffman (-8)

T15 - Michael Thorbjornsen (-8)

T15 - Ryan Gerard (-8)

Luke Clanton's 2025 Cognizant Classic Round 2 Scorecard

Here's a look at the 2025 Cognizant Classic leader's scorecard for Friday's round at PGA National in Florida (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 5) - 4

Hole 4 (par 4) - 3

Hole 5 (par 3) - 3

Hole 6 (par 4) - 6

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 5) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 3) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 5

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 5

