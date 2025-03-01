Who is leading the 2025 Cognizant Classic after round 3? Leaderboard explored

The penultimate round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic saw stellar performance across the leaderboard. As the world-class field heads into the final round with a stacked leaderboard, they will battle it out on Sunday for a slice of the $9.2 million purse prize and 500 FedEx Cup points.

Having borne the lead at the 2025 Cognizant Classic over the past two days, Jake Knapp continues that streak. He carded in a 3 under par 68 round on Saturday to total 16 under par for 54 holes and leads by one stroke.

Michael Kim posted a 4 under par 67 round to climb up one spot on the leaderboard. The PGA Tour golfer claimed the solo second spot at the Cognizant Classic with a total 15 under-par score.

Russell Henley and Ben Griffin carded in rounds of 5 under par 66 each to rise 7 spots since the second round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic. The golfers are tied for third place with Doug Ghim.

The third round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic saw amazing performances from Joe Highsmith and Max McGreevy. The PGA Tour stars carded in incredible rounds of 7 under par 64 each to climb up a whopping 40 spots on the leaderboard to tie for 8th place.

Here's a look at the top 14 players at the 2025 Cognizant Classic (via PGA Tour):

1 - Jake Knapp (-16)

2 - Michael Kim (-15)

T3 - Russell Henley (-14)

T3 - Ben Griffin (-14)

T3 - Doug Ghim (-14)

T6 - Rickie Fowler (-13)

T6 - Taylor Montgomery (-13)

T8 - Joe Highsmith (-12)

T8 - Max McGreevy (-12)

T8 - Sepp Straka (-12)

T8 - J.J. Spaun (-12)

T8 - Daniel Berger (-12)

T8 - Matthieu Pavon (-12)

T14 - Rikuya Hoshino (-11)

T14 - Victor Perez (-11)

T14 - Patrick Rodgers (-11)

T14 - Brian Campbell (-11)

T14 - Jordan Spieth (-11)

T14 - Ryan Gerard (-11)

T14 - Joel Dahmen (-11)

T14 - Brian Harman (-11)

T14 - Brice Garnett (-11)

T14 - Zach Johnson (-11)

Alejandro Tosti posted a 4 over par 75 score to drop down 33 spots on the Cognizant Classic's leaderboard. The Argentinian golfer sits in last place 68th with a total 2 under par score.

Jake Knapp's 2025 Cognizant Classic Round 3 Scorecard

Here's a look at the 2025 Cognizant Classic leader's scorecard for Saturday's round (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 5) - 5

Hole 4 (par 4) - 5

Hole 5 (par 3) - 3

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 4

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 5) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 3

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 3) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 3

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 4

