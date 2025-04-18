Who is leading the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship after round 1? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship is underway at the Puntacana Resort's Corales course in the Dominican Republic. Joel Dahmen took the early lead with a stellar bogey-free 10-under-par 62 round.

Matt Wallace, Garrick Higgo, and Keith Mitchell are tied for second place at the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship. They posted scores of 8 under par 64 each, to vault their way into contention.

There are 9 golfers tied for 10th place at the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship, including Will Chandler and Vince Whaley. The golfers all bear scores of 6 under par 66 each.

Alejandro Tosti is tied for 31st place with 19 other golfers. The Argentine star carded in a 4-under-par 68 score for the opening round of the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship.

Here's a look at the top 19 players and ties at the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship (via PGA Tour):

1 - Joel Dahmen (-10)

T2 - Matt Wallace (-8)

T2 - Keith Mitchell (-8)

T2 - Garrick Higgo (-8)

T5 - Matt NeSmith (-7)

T5 - Chris Gotterup (-7)

T5 - Andrew Putnam (-7)

T5 - Quade Cummins (-7)

T5 - Rikuya Hoshino (-7)

T10 - Dylan Wu (-6)

T10 - Jeremy Paul (-6)

T10 - Thomas Rosenmueller (-6)

T10 - Aaron Baddeley (-6)

T10 - Charley Hoffman (-6)

T10 - Trevor Cone (-6)

T10 - Ben Polland (-6)

T10 - Will Chandler (-6)

T10 - Kaito Onishi (-6)

T19 - Vince Whaley (-5)

T19 - Nate Lashley (-5)

T19 - Matti Schmid (-5)

T19 - Alex Smalley (-5)

T19 - Greyson Sigg (-5)

T19 - Justin Lower (-5)

T19 - Henrik Norlander (-5)

T19 - Pierceson Coody (-5)

T19 - John Pak (-5)

T19 - David Skinns (-5)

T19 - Seamus Power (-5)

T19 - Chan Kim (-5)

Rodrigo Huerta sits in last place, he amateur golfer posted a 6-over-par 78 score to claim the last place by a two-stroke margin.

Joel Dahman's 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship Round 1 Scorecard

Here's a look at the leader of the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship's scorecard for the first round (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 3) - 3

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 5) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 3

Hole 7 (par 5) - 4

Hole 8 (par 4) - 3

Hole 9 (par 3) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 3) - 3

Hole 12 (par 5) - 5

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 5) - 4

Hole 15 (par 4) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 2

Hole 18 (par 4) - 3

