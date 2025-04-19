Who is leading the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship after round 2? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship is off to a great start in the Dominican Republic. The field saw stellar performances on Friday, April 19, with the added pressure of making the cut. A cut line was established at 3 under par, with the top 62 players and ties making it through to the weekend.
Joel Dahmen maintained his solo lead at the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship. He followed his opening round score of 10 under par 62 with a 6 under par 66 round. The American golfer holds the lead by a four-stroke margin.
Garrick Higgo, Charley Hoffman, and Michael Thorbjornsen follow tied for second place at the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship with a 36-hole score of 12 under par. Thorbjornsen posted a stellar 9 under par 63 round to vault a whopping 49 spots up the leaderboard to move into contention at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Seamus Power, Harry Hall, and four other golfers are tied for 11th place at the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship. The PGA Tour stars bear a total score of 9 under par.
Here's a look at the top golfers at the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship (via PGA Tour):
- 1 - Joel Dahmen (-16)
- T2 - Garrick Higgo (-12)
- T2 - Charley Hoffman (-12)
- T12 - Michael Thorbjornsen (-12)
- T5 - Chan Kim (-11)
- T5 - Dylan Wu (-11)
- T5 - Keith Mitchell (-11)
- T8 - Matt NeSmith (-10)
- T8 - Will Chandler (-10)
- T8 - Matt Wallace (-10)
- T11 - David Skinns (-9)
- T11 - Zac Blair (-9)
- T11 - Seamus Power (-9)
- T11 - Riyuka Hoshino (-9)
- T11 - Harry Hall (-9)
- T11 - Alejandro Tosti (-9)
- T17 - Ben Martin (-8)
- T17 - Chad Ramey (-8)
- T17 - Aaron Baddeley (-8)
- T17 - Rico Hoey (-8)
- T17 - Jeremy Paul (-8)
Nine players at the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship sit in last place, 62nd. Some of the big names in that list include Ryan Fox, Jackson SUber, Ben Polland, and Mac Meissner.
Several of the PGA Tour's best golfers who missed at the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship include Kevin Kisner, Steven Fisk, and Aldrich Potgieter.
Joel Dahmen's 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship Round 2 Scorecard
Here's a look at the leader of the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship's scorecard for Friday's round (via PGA Tour):
- Hole 1 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 2 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 3 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 4 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 6 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 7 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 8 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 9 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 11 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 12 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 13 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 14 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 15 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 18 (par 4) - 4