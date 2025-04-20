Who is leading the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship after round 2? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship is underway at Puntacana Resort. With only one round left to go and a $4 million purse on the line, the world's best golfers are set to battle it out on Sunday.

Ad

Joel Dahmen has borne the solo lead at the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship through 54 holes of competition. He posted a 1 under par 71 round to total 17 under par and bear the lead by a three-stroke margin.

Chan Kim, Garrick Higgo, and Michael Thorbjornsen follow, tied for second place at the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship. The three world-class golfers have a total 14 under par score.

Vince Whaley shares 5th place at the Corales Puntacana Championship along with Jeremy Paul and Ben Martin. They trail the leader by four strokes. Keith Mitchell follows in the solo 8th place.

Ad

Trending

Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship (via PGA Tour):

1 - Joel Dahmen (-17)

T2 - Chan Kim (-14)

T2 - Michael Thorbjornsen (-14)

T2 - Garrick Higgo (-14)

T5 - Vince Whaley (-13)

T5 - Jeremy Paul (-13)

T5 - Ben Martin (-13)

8 - Keith Mitchell (-12)

T9 - Matt Wallace (-11)

T9 - Matt NeSmith (-11)

T11 - Aaron Baddeley (-10)

T11 - Seamus Power (-10)

T11 - Zac Blair (-10)

T11 - Charley Hoffman (-10)

T15 - Sam Choi (-9)

T15 - Thomas Rosenmueller (-9)

T15 - Andrew Putnam (-9)

T15 - Rico Hoey (-9)

T15 - Alejandro Tosti (-9)

T15 - Dylan Wu (-9)

T21 - Henrik Norlander (-8)

T21 - Justin Lower (-8)

T21 - Matt Schmid (-8)

T21 - Troy Merritt (-8)

T21 - Danny Walker (-8)

T21 - Chad Ramey (-8)

T21 - Rikuya Hoshino (-8)

T21 - David Skinns (-8)

Ad

Matthew Riedel sits in last place, 70th, at the tournament. The American golfer posted a 8 over par 80 score to total 4 over par and sit three strokes behind Mason Andersen who is in 69th place.

Joel Dahmen's 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship Round 3 Scorecard

Here's a look at the leader of the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship's scorecard for Saturday's round (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 3) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 3

Hole 4 (par 5) - 5

Hole 5 (par 4) - 5

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 5) - 4

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 3) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 5

Hole 11 (par 3) - 3

Hole 12 (par 5) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 5) - 5

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More