Who is leading the 2025 Dow Championship after round 2? Leaderboard explored

The second round of the 2025 Dow Championship has concluded. A cut line of 4 under par was established and the top 28 teams and ties made it through to the weekend.
Jennifer Kupcho and Leona Maguire began Friday's round tied for second place. They posted an incredible 10 under par 60 round to take the solo lead at the 2025 Dow Championship.
Round 1 leaders Gemma Dryburgh and Cassie Porter recorded an 8 under par 62 round to trail the leaders by one stroke. Yan Liu and Yahui Zhang sit tied for third place at the 2025 Dow Championship with a total 11 under par score.
Megan Khang and Lexi Thompson were in the second place after the opening round. However, they posted a 5 under par 65 on Friday to total 8 under par and tie for 9th place at the 2025 Dow Championship.
2025 Dow Championship Round 2 Leaderboard
Here's a look at all the teams that made the cut at the 2025 Dow Championship (via LPGA Tour):
- 1 - Jennifer Kupcho & Leona Maguire (-13)
- 2 - Gemma Dryburgh & Cassie Porter (-12)
- T3 - Yahui Zhang & Yan Liu (-11)
- T3 - Sarah Schmelzel & Albane Valenzuela (-11)
- T3 - Manon De Roey & Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (-11)
- 6 - Jin Hee Im & Somi Lee (-10)
- T7 - Jaravee Boonchant & Chanettee Wannasaen (-9)
- T7 - Pornanong Phatlum & Arpichaya Yubol (-9)
- T9 - Jodi Ewart Shadoff & Heather Lin (-8)
- T9 - Megan Khang & Lexi Thompson (-8)
- T9 - Jenny Bae & Robyn Choi (-8)
- T9 - Narin An & Ayaka Furue (-8)
- T9 - Sung Hyun Park & Ina Yoon (-8)
- T14 - Andrea Lee & Lucy Li (-7)
- T14 - Rio Takeda & Miyu Yamashita (-7)
- T14 - Lauren Hartlage & Brooke Matthews (-7)
- T17 - Jenno Thitikul & Ruoning Yin (-6)
- T17 - Ruixin Liu & Yu Liu (-6)
- T17 - Mariel Galdiano & Fiona Xu (-6)
- T17 - Daniela Darquea & Karis Davidson (-6)
- T17 - Kristen Gillman & Kate Smith Stroh (-6)
- T17 - Lauren Coughlin & Nasa Hataoka (-6)
- T17 - Lindy Duncan & Miranda Wang (-6)
- T17 - Daniela Iacobelli & Madison Young (-6)
- T25 - Kumkang Park & Jing Yan (-5)
- T25 - Pernilla Lindberg & Sophia Popov (-5)
- T25 - Amanda Doherty & Caroline Inglis (-5)
- T28 - Saki Baba & Yuri Yoshida (-4)
- T28 - Cheyenne Knight & Elizabeth Szokol (-4)
- T28 - Allisen Corpuz & Dewi Weber (-4)
- T28 - Carlota Ciganda & Gaby Lopez (-4)
- T28 - Dani Holmqvist & Alexa Pano (-4)
- T28 - Lauren Morris & Jessica Porvasnik (-4)
- T28 - Jiwon Jeon & Mi Hyang Lee (-4)
- T28 - Amelia Lewis & Paula Reto (-4)
- T28 - Jennifer Chang & Patty Tavatanakit (-4)
- T28 - Sei Young Kim & Auston Kim (-4)