Who is leading the 2025 Dow Championship after round 2? Leaderboard explored

The second round of the 2025 Dow Championship has concluded. A cut line of 4 under par was established and the top 28 teams and ties made it through to the weekend.

Jennifer Kupcho and Leona Maguire began Friday's round tied for second place. They posted an incredible 10 under par 60 round to take the solo lead at the 2025 Dow Championship.

Round 1 leaders Gemma Dryburgh and Cassie Porter recorded an 8 under par 62 round to trail the leaders by one stroke. Yan Liu and Yahui Zhang sit tied for third place at the 2025 Dow Championship with a total 11 under par score.

Megan Khang and Lexi Thompson were in the second place after the opening round. However, they posted a 5 under par 65 on Friday to total 8 under par and tie for 9th place at the 2025 Dow Championship.

2025 Dow Championship Round 2 Leaderboard

Here's a look at all the teams that made the cut at the 2025 Dow Championship (via LPGA Tour):

1 - Jennifer Kupcho & Leona Maguire (-13)

2 - Gemma Dryburgh & Cassie Porter (-12)

T3 - Yahui Zhang & Yan Liu (-11)

T3 - Sarah Schmelzel & Albane Valenzuela (-11)

T3 - Manon De Roey & Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (-11)

6 - Jin Hee Im & Somi Lee (-10)

T7 - Jaravee Boonchant & Chanettee Wannasaen (-9)

T7 - Pornanong Phatlum & Arpichaya Yubol (-9)

T9 - Jodi Ewart Shadoff & Heather Lin (-8)

T9 - Megan Khang & Lexi Thompson (-8)

T9 - Jenny Bae & Robyn Choi (-8)

T9 - Narin An & Ayaka Furue (-8)

T9 - Sung Hyun Park & Ina Yoon (-8)

T14 - Andrea Lee & Lucy Li (-7)

T14 - Rio Takeda & Miyu Yamashita (-7)

T14 - Lauren Hartlage & Brooke Matthews (-7)

T17 - Jenno Thitikul & Ruoning Yin (-6)

T17 - Ruixin Liu & Yu Liu (-6)

T17 - Mariel Galdiano & Fiona Xu (-6)

T17 - Daniela Darquea & Karis Davidson (-6)

T17 - Kristen Gillman & Kate Smith Stroh (-6)

T17 - Lauren Coughlin & Nasa Hataoka (-6)

T17 - Lindy Duncan & Miranda Wang (-6)

T17 - Daniela Iacobelli & Madison Young (-6)

T25 - Kumkang Park & Jing Yan (-5)

T25 - Pernilla Lindberg & Sophia Popov (-5)

T25 - Amanda Doherty & Caroline Inglis (-5)

T28 - Saki Baba & Yuri Yoshida (-4)

T28 - Cheyenne Knight & Elizabeth Szokol (-4)

T28 - Allisen Corpuz & Dewi Weber (-4)

T28 - Carlota Ciganda & Gaby Lopez (-4)

T28 - Dani Holmqvist & Alexa Pano (-4)

T28 - Lauren Morris & Jessica Porvasnik (-4)

T28 - Jiwon Jeon & Mi Hyang Lee (-4)

T28 - Amelia Lewis & Paula Reto (-4)

T28 - Jennifer Chang & Patty Tavatanakit (-4)

T28 - Sei Young Kim & Auston Kim (-4)

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More