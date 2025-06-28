Who is leading the 2025 Dow Championship after round 3? Leaderboard explored

The penultimate round of the 2025 Dow Championship was played on Saturday. Sarah Schmelzel and Albane Valenzuela posted a 2-under-par 68 score to take the lead heading into the final round.

Jin Hee Im and Somi Lee matched the leading team's score to tie for second place. They share the position at the 2025 Dow Championship with Manon De Roey and Pauline Roussin-Bouchard.

Megan Khang and Lexi Thompson began the third round of the 2025 Dow Championship tied for ninth place. They posted a 2-under-par 68 round to climb up the leaderboard and tie for 7th place with Rio Takeda and Miyu Yamashita.

Sei Young Kim and her playing partner Auston Kim started off the third round of the 2025 Dow Championship in last place. However, they fought hard and posted a 4-under-par 66 round to end the day tied for 13th place.

2025 Dow Championship Round 3 Leaderboard

Here's a complete look at the leaderboard of the 2025 Dow Championship heading into the final round (via LPGA Tour):

1 - Sarah Schmelzel & Albane Valenzuela (-13)

T2 - Jin Hee Im & Somi Lee (-12)

T2 - Manon De Roey & Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (-12)

T4 - Lauren Hartlage & Brooke Matthews (-11)

T4 - Jennifer Kupcho & Leona Maguire (-11)

T4 - Sung Hyun Park & Ina Yoon (-11)

T7 - Megan Khang & Lexi Thompson (-10)

T7 - Rio Takeda & Miyu Yamashita (-10)

T9 - Jeeno Thitkul & Ruoning Yin (-9)

T9 - Cheyenne Knight & Elizabeth Szokol (-9)

T9 - Andrea Lee & Lucy Li (-9)

T9 - Gemma Dryburgh & Cassie Porter (-9)

T13 - Sei Young Kim & Auston Kim (-8)

T13 - Jiwon Jeon & Mi Hyang Lee (-8)

T13 - Jaravee Boonchant & Chanettee Wannasaen (-8)

T16 - Dani Holmqvist & Alexa Pano (-7)

T16 - Saki Baba & Yuri Yoshida (-7)

T16 - Pernilla Lindberg & Sophia Popov (-7)

T16 - Lauren Coughlin & Nasa Hataoka (-7)

T16 - Lindy Duncan & Miranda Wang (-7)

T16 - Jodi Ewart Shadoff & Heather Lin (-7)

T16 - Daniela Darquea & Karis Davidson (-7)

T16 - Pornanong Phatlum & Arpichaya Yubol (-7)

T24 - Kumkang Park & Jing Yan (-6)

T24 - Narin An & Akaya Furue (-6)

T24 - Kristen Gillman & Kate Smith Stroh (-6)

T24 - Yan Liu & Yahui Zhang (-6)

28 - Amanda Doherty & Caroline Inglis (-5)

T29 - Amelia Lewis & Paula Reto (-4)

T29 - Lauren Morris & Jessica Porvasnik (-4)

T29 - Allisen Corpuz & Dewi Weber (-4)

T29 - Jenny Bae & Robyn Choi (-4)

T33 - Jennifer Chang & Patty Tavatanakit (-3)

T33 - Carlota Ciganda & Gaby Lopez (-3)

T33 - Ruixin Liu & Yu Liu (-3)

T36 - Daniela Iacobelli & Madison Young (-2)

T36 - Mariel Galdiano & Fiona Xu (-2)

