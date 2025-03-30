Who is leading the 2025 Ford Championship after round 3? Leaderboard explored

The penultimate round of the 2025 Ford Championship has been completed. With a fully stacked leaderboard, the final round is sure to be thrilling, with the world's best golfers going head-to-head for a slice of the $2.25 million purse prize.

Lilia Vu carded a 4-under par score for the third round of the 2025 Ford Championship to maintain her solo lead. The 27-year-old bears a 54-hole score of 18 under par and a two-stroke lead heading into Sunday's round.

Charley Hull is on the hunt for her third LPGA Tour title. The World No. 10 golfer has claimed the solo second spot at the 2025 Ford Championship with 18 holes of competition yet to be played.

Ayaka Furue and Nanna Koerstz Madsen are tied for third place at the 2025 Ford Championship. Both the world-class golfers have a total 15 under par score and are three strokes behind the leader.

Here's a look at the top 19 players at the 2025 Ford Championship heading into the final round (via LPGA Tour):

1 - Lilia Vu (-18)

2 - Charley Hull (-16)

T3 - Ayaka Furue (-15)

T3 - Nanna Koerstz Madsen (-15)

T5 - Yahui Zhang (-14)

T5 - Haeran Ryu (-14)

T5 - Hyo Joo Kim (-14)

T5 - Allisen Corpuz (-14)

T5 - Jeeno Thitikul (-14)

T10 - Yealimi Noh (-13)

T10 - Lindy Duncan (-13)

T10 - Gaby Lopez (-13)

T10 - Lydia Ko (-13)

T14 - Saki Baba(-12)

T14 - Angel Yin (-12)

T14 - Somi Lee (-12)

T14 - Mi Hyang Lee (-12)

T14 - Stephanie Kyriacou (-12)

T19 - Cassie Porter (-11)

T19 - Sarah Schmelzel (-11)

T19 - Amanda Doherty (-11)

T19 - Ina Yoon (-11)

T19 - Nelly Korda (-11)

Julia Lopez Ramirez sits in last place, 74th, at the 2025 Ford Championship. She carded a 5 over par 77 round on Saturday to total even par for the last three rounds in Arizona.

Lilia Vu's 2025 Ford Championship Round 3 Scorecard

Here's a look at Lilia Vu's scorecard for the third round of the 2025 Ford Championship (via LPGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 4

Hole 3 (par 3) - 3

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 3

Hole 6 (par 3) - 4

Hole 7 (par 5) - 4

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 5

Hole 10 (par 3) - 3

Hole 11 (par 4) - 3

Hole 12 (par 5) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 6

Hole 15 (par 3) - 2

Hole 16 (par 4) - 3

Hole 17 (par 5) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

