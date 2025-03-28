Who is leading the 2025 Houston Open after round 1? Leaderboard explored

The first round of the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open was suspended due to darkness. The players yet to complete 18 holes will resume their first round at 9:30 AM ET.

Ad

The 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open sees a four-way tie for the lead. Alejandro Tosti, Ryan Gerard, Keith Mitchell, and Taylor Pendrith all carded in stellar rounds of 5 under par 65 each to take the early lead.

Eight of the PGA Tour's best players followed tied for fifth place. Among them are Min Woo Lee and Rasmus Hojgaard, who carded in rounds of 4 under par 66 each at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

Scottie Scheffler fired up a 3 under par 67 round on Thursday to sit two strokes behind the leaders. The World No. 1 golfer is tied for 13th place with four other golfers.

Ad

Trending

Here's a look at the top 18 players at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open (via PGA Tour):

T1 - Alejandro Tosti (-5)

T1 - Ryan Gerard (-5)

T1 - Keith Mitchell (-5)

T1 - Taylor Pendrith (-5)

T5 - Trey Mullinax (-4)

T5 - Mac Meissner (-4)

T5 - Min Woo Lee (-4)

T5 - Sam Ryder (-4)

T5 - Victor Perez (-4)

T5 - Rasmus Hojgaard (-4)

T5 - Eric Cole (-4)

T5 - Jackson Suber (-4)

T13 - Scottie Scheffler (-3)

T13 - Adam Svensson (-3)

T13 - Taylor Dickson (-3) (Round Incomplete)

T18 - Kurt KItayama (-2)

T18 - Lee Hodges (-2)

T18 - Jake Knapp (-2)

T18 - Karl Vilips (-2)

T18 - Emiliano Grillo (-2)

T18 - Harry Hall (-2)

T18 - Ryan Fox (-2)

T18 - Matthew Riedel (-2)

Ad

Ryan Palmer and Will Chandler are tied for last place, 152nd at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open. Both players carded in rounds of 9 over par 79 each at the Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston.

Scottie Scheffler's 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open Round 1 Scorecard

Here's a look at the World No. 1 golfer's scorecard for the opening round of the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 3) - 3

Hole 3 (par 5) - 4

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 5) - 5

Hole 9 (par 3) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 3) - 3

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 3

Hole 15 (par 3) - 3

Hole 16 (par 5) - 5

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback