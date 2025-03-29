Who is leading the 2025 Houston Open after Round 2? Provisional leaderboard explored

The second round of the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open was suspended due to darkness. A cut line will be imposed once players complete 36 holes of competition. The second round will resume at 8:30 AM ET.

Scottie Scheffler wowed the golf world with his performance during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open. The World No. 1 matched the Memorial Park Golf Course's all-time scoring record by posting a stellar 8 under par 62 round on Friday to take the solo lead.

Taylor Pendrith is tied for 2nd place at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open with a total 10 under par score. He shares the position with Nico Echavarria, who has yet to complete the second round. Having completed 16 holes for the second round of the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open, he bears a score of 9 under par.

Here's a look at the provisional leaderboard for the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open (via PGA Tour):

1 - Scottie Scheffler (-11)

T2 - Taylor Pendrith (-10)

T2 - Nico Echavarria (-10) (Round Incomplete)

T4 - Min Woo Lee (-9)

T4 - Ryan Gerard (-9)

T6 - Jackson Suber (-8)

T6 - Trey Mullinax (-8)

T8 - Keith Mitchell (-8)

T8 - Rasmus Hojgaard (-7)

T8 - Gary Woodland (-7)

T8 - Eric Cole (-7)

T8 - Kurt Kitayama (-7)

T8 - Ryan Fox (-7) (Round Incomplete)

The projected cut line at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open currently sits at 3 under par. There are 22 golfers that sit in 45th place with a 3 under par score. Four of these players are yet to complete their second round.

Scottie Scheffler's 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open Round 1 and 2 Scorecards

Here's a look at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open leader's scorecard for Thursday and Friday's round in Texas (via PGA Tour):

Round 1

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 3) - 3

Hole 3 (par 5) - 4

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 5) - 5

Hole 9 (par 3) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 3) - 3

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 3

Hole 15 (par 3) - 3

Hole 16 (par 5) - 5

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Round 2

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 3) - 2

Hole 3 (par 5) - 5

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 3

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 2

Hole 8 (par 5) - 4

Hole 9 (par 3) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 3) - 2

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 3) - 3

Hole 16 (par 5) - 4

Hole 17 (par 4) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

