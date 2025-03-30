Who is leading the 2025 Houston Open after round 3? Leaderboard explored

The penultimate round of the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open has been concluded. The final round on Sunday is sure to be thrilling as the world's best golfers go head-to-head for a chance to take home a massive slice of the $9.5 million purse prize.

Min Woo Lee fired up a stellar 7-under-par 63 round to move one spot up the leaderboard and claim the solo lead. The Australian golfer has the lead at the Texas Children's Houston Open by a massive 4-stroke margin.

The leader of the second round of the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open, Scottie Scheffler, carded a 1-under par 69 round on Friday to tie for third place. The World No. 1 golfer shares the position with Ryan Fox and Ryan Gerard.

Rory McIlroy posted a 5-under-par 65 round to boost 19 spots up the leaderboard. The Northern Irishman is tied for 14th place at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open with a total 9 under par score.

Here's a look at the top 10 players at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open heading into the final round (via PGA Tour):

1 - Min Woo Lee (-17)

2 - Alejandro Tosti (-13)

T3 - Ryan Fox (-12)

T3 - Ryan Gerard (-12)

T3 - Scottie Scheffler (-12)

T6 - Jesper Svensson (-11)

T6 - Gary Woodland (-11)

T6 - Keith Mitchell (-11)

T6 - Trey Mullinax (-11)

T10 - Davis Thompson (-10)

T10 - Jake Knapp (-10)

T10 - Nico Echavarria (-10)

T10 - Taylor Pendrith (-10)

Matthew Riedel recorded a 9-over-par 79 score for the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open, which led him to drop an astonishing 60 spots down the leaderboard. The American golfer sits in last place, 69th, with a total 2 over par score.

Min Woo Lee's 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open Round 3 Scorecard

Here's a look at Min Woo Lee's scorecard for the third round of the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open at the Memorial Park Golf Course (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 3) - 3

Hole 3 (par 5) - 4

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 3

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 5) - 4

Hole 9 (par 3) - 2

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 3) - 3

Hole 12 (par 4) - 3

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 3

Hole 15 (par 3) - 3

Hole 16 (par 5) - 5

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

