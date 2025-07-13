Who is leading the 2025 ISCO Championship after Day 3? Round 3 Provisional Leaderboard explored

On Saturday, July 12, the third round of the ISCO Championship 2025 was halted due to a weather interruption. Although play resumed after a while, not all players could finish the 18 holes.

Following the third day of action at Hurstbourne Country Club, Paul Peterson holds a one-shot lead over Chan Kim. While Peterson was 5-under for the day after 15 holes, Kim was 2-over with six more holes to play.

Luke List fired a 5-under 65 to move 19 spots and finish at 7-under. He is tied alongside David Skinns, who still has three more holes to play at the ISCO Championship 2025.

ISCO Championship 2025 Round 3 provisional leaderboard explored

Paul Peterson takes the lead at the ISCO Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the ISCO Championship 2025 after Day 3:

1. Paul Peterson: -10 (thru 15)

2. Chan Kim: -9 (thru 12)

T3. Luke List: -7

T3. David Skinns: -7 (thru 15)

T5. Kris Ventura: -6 (thru 13)

T5. Vince Whaley: -6 (thru 12)

T7. Patrick Fishburn: -5

T7. Trevor Cone: -5

T7. Beau Hossler: -5 (thru 15)

T7. Thomas Rosenmueller: -5 (thru 13)

T11. Hayden Springer: -4

T11. Taylor Montgomery: -4

T11. Nick Hardy: -4 (thru 15)

T11. Callum Tarren: -4 (thru 15)

T15. Jackson Koivun (a): -3

T15. Ben Martin: -3

T15. Manuel Elvira: -3

T15. Kevin Kisner: -3 (thru 15)

T19. Ivan Cantero: -2

T19. Will Gordon: -2

T19. Steven Fisk: -2

T19. Peter Malnati: -2

T19. Rico Hoey: -2 (thru 14)

T24. William Mouw: -1

T24. Michael Thorbjornsen: -1

T24. Scott Piercy: -1

T24. Zac Blair: -1 (thru 14)

T28. Matt NeSmith: E

T28. Ben Silverman: E

T28. David Lipsky: E

T28. MJ Daffue: E

T28. Ricky Castillo: E

T28. Martin Laird: E

T28. Conor Purcell: E

T28. Ben Kohles: E

T28. Angel Ayora: E

T28. Tommy Gainey: E

T28. Troy Merritt: E

T28. Cameron Champ: E

T40. Harry Higgs: +1

T40. Chez Reavie: +1

T40. Jackson Suber: +1

T40. Alexander Levy: +1

T40. Chad Ramey: +1

T40. Will Chandler: +1

T40. Joel Girrbach: +1

T47. Jack Senior: +2

T47. Frankie Capan III: +2

T47. Wenyi Ding: +2

T47. Gordon Sargent: +2

T47. S.H. Kim: +2

T47. Marcus Armitage: +2

T47. Emiliano Grillo: +2

T54. Maximilian Kieffer: +3

T54. Rafael Campos: +3

T54. Mark Hubbard: +3

T54. Noah Goodwin: +3

T54. James Hahn: +3

T54. Braden Thornberry: +3

T54. Josh Teater: +3

T61. Lanto Griffin: +4

T61. Hamish Brown: +4

T63. Carl Yuan: +5

T63. Cristobal Del Solar: +5

T63. Callum Shinkwin: +5

T63. Jonathan Byrd: +5

67. Stephen Stallings Jr.: +6

68. Marcus Byrd: +10

