Who is leading the 2025 ISCO Championship after Day 3? Round 3 Provisional Leaderboard explored

On Saturday, July 12, the third round of the ISCO Championship 2025 was halted due to a weather interruption. Although play resumed after a while, not all players could finish the 18 holes.
Following the third day of action at Hurstbourne Country Club, Paul Peterson holds a one-shot lead over Chan Kim. While Peterson was 5-under for the day after 15 holes, Kim was 2-over with six more holes to play.
Luke List fired a 5-under 65 to move 19 spots and finish at 7-under. He is tied alongside David Skinns, who still has three more holes to play at the ISCO Championship 2025.
ISCO Championship 2025 Round 3 provisional leaderboard explored
Here's a look at the leaderboard for the ISCO Championship 2025 after Day 3:
- 1. Paul Peterson: -10 (thru 15)
- 2. Chan Kim: -9 (thru 12)
- T3. Luke List: -7
- T3. David Skinns: -7 (thru 15)
- T5. Kris Ventura: -6 (thru 13)
- T5. Vince Whaley: -6 (thru 12)
- T7. Patrick Fishburn: -5
- T7. Trevor Cone: -5
- T7. Beau Hossler: -5 (thru 15)
- T7. Thomas Rosenmueller: -5 (thru 13)
- T11. Hayden Springer: -4
- T11. Taylor Montgomery: -4
- T11. Nick Hardy: -4 (thru 15)
- T11. Callum Tarren: -4 (thru 15)
- T15. Jackson Koivun (a): -3
- T15. Ben Martin: -3
- T15. Manuel Elvira: -3
- T15. Kevin Kisner: -3 (thru 15)
- T19. Ivan Cantero: -2
- T19. Will Gordon: -2
- T19. Steven Fisk: -2
- T19. Peter Malnati: -2
- T19. Rico Hoey: -2 (thru 14)
- T24. William Mouw: -1
- T24. Michael Thorbjornsen: -1
- T24. Scott Piercy: -1
- T24. Zac Blair: -1 (thru 14)
- T28. Matt NeSmith: E
- T28. Ben Silverman: E
- T28. David Lipsky: E
- T28. MJ Daffue: E
- T28. Ricky Castillo: E
- T28. Martin Laird: E
- T28. Conor Purcell: E
- T28. Ben Kohles: E
- T28. Angel Ayora: E
- T28. Tommy Gainey: E
- T28. Troy Merritt: E
- T28. Cameron Champ: E
- T40. Harry Higgs: +1
- T40. Chez Reavie: +1
- T40. Jackson Suber: +1
- T40. Alexander Levy: +1
- T40. Chad Ramey: +1
- T40. Will Chandler: +1
- T40. Joel Girrbach: +1
- T47. Jack Senior: +2
- T47. Frankie Capan III: +2
- T47. Wenyi Ding: +2
- T47. Gordon Sargent: +2
- T47. S.H. Kim: +2
- T47. Marcus Armitage: +2
- T47. Emiliano Grillo: +2
- T54. Maximilian Kieffer: +3
- T54. Rafael Campos: +3
- T54. Mark Hubbard: +3
- T54. Noah Goodwin: +3
- T54. James Hahn: +3
- T54. Braden Thornberry: +3
- T54. Josh Teater: +3
- T61. Lanto Griffin: +4
- T61. Hamish Brown: +4
- T63. Carl Yuan: +5
- T63. Cristobal Del Solar: +5
- T63. Callum Shinkwin: +5
- T63. Jonathan Byrd: +5
- 67. Stephen Stallings Jr.: +6
- 68. Marcus Byrd: +10
