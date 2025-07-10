Who is leading the 2025 ISCO Championship after round 1? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 ISCO Championship is underway at the Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville. The first round saw stellar performances across the leaderboard, with one golfer taking on a massive lead.

Chan Kim posted an astounding 9-under-par 61 score for the opening round of the 2025 ISCO Championship. He bears the early lead at the tournament by a four-stroke margin over Callum Shinkwin, Thomas Rosenmueller, and Peter Malnati.

Cristobal Del Solar and Kevin Kisner follow with a 4-under-par score of 66 each. They share the 5th position at the 2025 ISCO Championship with Troy Merritt, Angel Ayora, and Steven Fisk.

Emiliano Grillo posted a 3-under-par score of 67. Ten other golfers, including Gordon Sargent and Cameron Champ, matched the Argentinian's score. They all share the tenth position at the 2025 ISCO Championship.

A whopping 16 golfers are tied for 21st place heading into the second round of the PGA Tour event. They all posted a 2-under-par 68 score on Thursday, including Frankie Capan III and Rico Hoey.

2025 ISCO Championship Round 1 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 ISCO Championship following the conclusion of the first round (via PGA Tour):

1 - Chan Kim (-9)

T2 - Callum Shinkwin (-5)

T2 - Thomas Rosenmueller (-5)

T2 - Peter Malnati (-5)

T5 - Troy Merritt (-4)

T5 - Angel Ayora (-4)

T5 - Cristobal Del Solar (-4)

T5 - Kevin Kisner (-4)

T5 - Steven Fisk (-4)

T10 - Emiliano Grillo (-3)

T10 - Nick Hardy (-3)

T10 - Callum Tarren (-3)

T10 - Beau Hossler (-3)

T10 - Gordon Sargent (-3)

T10 - Paul Peterson (-3)

T10 - William Mouw (-3)

T10 - Trevor Cone (-3)

T10 - Cameron Champ (-3)

T10 - Vince Whaley (-3)

T10 - S.H. Kim (-3)

T21 - Matt NeSmith (-2)

T21 - Josh Teater (-2)

T21 - Chez Reavie (-2)

T21 - Scott Piercy (-2)

T21 - Justin Lower (-2)

T21 - Connor Purcell (-2)

T21 - Will Gordon (-2)

T21 - Taylor Montgomery (-2)

T21 - Frankie Capan III (-2)

T21 - Braden Thornberry (-2)

T21 - Joel Girrbach (-2)

T21 - Ben Kohles (-2)

T21 - Manuel Elvira (-2)

T21 - Rico Hoey (-2)

T21 - Noah Goodwin (-2)

T21 - Jeremy Paul (-2)

T37 - Martin Laird (-1)

T37 - Matthias Schwab (-1)

T37 - Richard Sterne (-1)

T37 - Mac Meissner (-1)

T37 - Bjorn Akesson (-1)

T37 - Chad Ramey (-1)

T37 - Thomas Aiken (-1)

T37 - Hayden Buckley (-1)

T37 - Alexander Levy (-1)

T37 - Patrick Fishburn (-1)

T37 - Marcus Byrd (-1)

T37 - Hayden Springer (-1)

T37 - Brice Garnett (-1)

T37 - Zac Blair (-1)

T37 - Michael Thorbjornsen (-1)

T37 - Takumi Kanaya (-1)

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More