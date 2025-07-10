Who is leading the 2025 ISCO Championship after round 1? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 ISCO Championship is underway at the Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville. The first round saw stellar performances across the leaderboard, with one golfer taking on a massive lead.
Chan Kim posted an astounding 9-under-par 61 score for the opening round of the 2025 ISCO Championship. He bears the early lead at the tournament by a four-stroke margin over Callum Shinkwin, Thomas Rosenmueller, and Peter Malnati.
Cristobal Del Solar and Kevin Kisner follow with a 4-under-par score of 66 each. They share the 5th position at the 2025 ISCO Championship with Troy Merritt, Angel Ayora, and Steven Fisk.
Emiliano Grillo posted a 3-under-par score of 67. Ten other golfers, including Gordon Sargent and Cameron Champ, matched the Argentinian's score. They all share the tenth position at the 2025 ISCO Championship.
A whopping 16 golfers are tied for 21st place heading into the second round of the PGA Tour event. They all posted a 2-under-par 68 score on Thursday, including Frankie Capan III and Rico Hoey.
2025 ISCO Championship Round 1 Leaderboard
Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 ISCO Championship following the conclusion of the first round (via PGA Tour):
- 1 - Chan Kim (-9)
- T2 - Callum Shinkwin (-5)
- T2 - Thomas Rosenmueller (-5)
- T2 - Peter Malnati (-5)
- T5 - Troy Merritt (-4)
- T5 - Angel Ayora (-4)
- T5 - Cristobal Del Solar (-4)
- T5 - Kevin Kisner (-4)
- T5 - Steven Fisk (-4)
- T10 - Emiliano Grillo (-3)
- T10 - Nick Hardy (-3)
- T10 - Callum Tarren (-3)
- T10 - Beau Hossler (-3)
- T10 - Gordon Sargent (-3)
- T10 - Paul Peterson (-3)
- T10 - William Mouw (-3)
- T10 - Trevor Cone (-3)
- T10 - Cameron Champ (-3)
- T10 - Vince Whaley (-3)
- T10 - S.H. Kim (-3)
- T21 - Matt NeSmith (-2)
- T21 - Josh Teater (-2)
- T21 - Chez Reavie (-2)
- T21 - Scott Piercy (-2)
- T21 - Justin Lower (-2)
- T21 - Connor Purcell (-2)
- T21 - Will Gordon (-2)
- T21 - Taylor Montgomery (-2)
- T21 - Frankie Capan III (-2)
- T21 - Braden Thornberry (-2)
- T21 - Joel Girrbach (-2)
- T21 - Ben Kohles (-2)
- T21 - Manuel Elvira (-2)
- T21 - Rico Hoey (-2)
- T21 - Noah Goodwin (-2)
- T21 - Jeremy Paul (-2)
- T37 - Martin Laird (-1)
- T37 - Matthias Schwab (-1)
- T37 - Richard Sterne (-1)
- T37 - Mac Meissner (-1)
- T37 - Bjorn Akesson (-1)
- T37 - Chad Ramey (-1)
- T37 - Thomas Aiken (-1)
- T37 - Hayden Buckley (-1)
- T37 - Alexander Levy (-1)
- T37 - Patrick Fishburn (-1)
- T37 - Marcus Byrd (-1)
- T37 - Hayden Springer (-1)
- T37 - Brice Garnett (-1)
- T37 - Zac Blair (-1)
- T37 - Michael Thorbjornsen (-1)
- T37 - Takumi Kanaya (-1)