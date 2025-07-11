Who is leading the 2025 ISCO Championship after round 2? Leaderboard explored

Following the conclusion of the second round of the 2025 ISCO Championship, a cut was imposed at one over par. The top 54 players and ties made it through safely to the weekend.
Chan Kim continues to bear the solo lead at the 2025 ISCO Championship. He posted a 2-under-par 68 on Friday to total 11 under par and take the lead by a five-stroke margin.
Vince Whaley, Thomas Rosenmueller, and Kris Ventura share the second position at the 2025 ISCO Championship. Ventura posted a stellar 6-under-par 64 round to vault 51 spots up the leaderboard and trail the ISCO Championship leader.
2025 ISCO Championship Round 2 Leaderboard
Here's a complete look at all the players that made the cut into the weekend at the 2025 ISCO Championship (via PGA Tour):
- 1 - Chan Kim (-11)
- T2 - Vince Whaley (-6)
- T2 - Kris Ventura (-6)
- T2 - Thomas Rosenmueller (-6)
- T5 - Rico Hoey (-5)
- T5 - Zac Blair (-5)
- T5 - David Skinns (-5)
- T5 - Kevin Kisner (-5)
- T5 - Nick Hardy (-5)
- T5 - Callum Tarren (-5)
- T5 - Beau Hossler (-5)
- T5 - Paul Pererson (-5)
- T13 - Cameron Champ (-4)
- T13 - Peter Malnati (-4)
- T13 - Steven Fisk (-4)
- T13 - Taylor Montgomery (-4)
- T13 - Hayden Springer (-4)
- T18 - Joel Girrbach (-3)
- T18 - Manuel Elvira (-3)
- T18 - Will Gordon (-3)
- T18 - Trevor Cone (-3)
- T22 - Ben Martin (-2)
- T22 - Luke List (-2)
- T22 - Troy Merritt (-2)
- T22 - Patrick Fishburn (-2)
- T22 - Will Chandler (-2)
- T27 - Tommy Galney (-1)
- T27 - Jonathan Byrd (-1)
- T27 - Marcus Armitage (-1)
- T27 - Michael Thorbjornsen (-1)
- T27 - Jackson Koivun (a) (-1)
- T27 - Josh Teater (-1)
- T27 - Emiliano Grillo (-1)
- T27 - Chad Ramey (-1)
- T27 - Scott Piercy (-1)
- T27 - Alexander Levy (-1)
- T27 - Braden Thornberry (-1)
- T38 - Ben Kohles (E)
- T38 - David Lipsky (E)
- T38 - Jackson Suber (E)
- T38 - Wenyi Ding (E)
- T38 - S.H. Kim (E)
- T38 - Ricky Castillo (E)
- T38 - Martin Laird (E)
- T38 - Ben Silverman (E)
- T38 - Callum Shinkwin (E)
- T38 - Conor Purcell (E)
- T38 - Hamish Brown (E)
- T38 - James Hahn (E)
- T38 - Gordon Sargent (E)
- T38 - Angel Ayora (E)
- T38 - William Mouw (E)
- T38 - MJ Daffue (E)
- T38 - Braden Thornberry (E)
- T54 - Harry Higgs (+1)
- T54 - Lanto Griffin (+1)
- T54 - Max Kieffer (+1)
- T54 - Jack Senior (+1)
- T54 - Noah Goodwin (+1)
- T54 - Carl Yuan (+1)
- T54 - Stephen Stallings Jr. (+1)
- T54 - Ivan Cantero Gutierrez (+1)
- T54 - Matt NeSmith (+1)
- T54 - Rafael Campos (+1)
- T54 - Mark Hubbard (+1)
- T54 - Chez Reavie (+1)
- T54 - Marcus Byrd (+1)
- T54 - Frankie Capan III (+1)
- T54 - Cristobal Del Solar (+1)