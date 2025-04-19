Who is leading the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship after round 2? Leaderboard explored

The second round of the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship has been concluded. Asheligh Buhai maintains her lead at the event by posting a 4 under par round. She shares the position with Ingrid Lindblad.

Minjee Lee posted a 7 under par 65 round on Friday, April 18, to rise 12 spots up the leaderboard and claim the solo third place at the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship. Miyu Yamashita, Lauren Coughlin, and Yan Liu follow in fourth place.

Jeeno Thitikul and Nelly Korda are tied for 12th place at the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship, along with six other golfers. The LPGA Tour stars bear a 36-hole score of 9 under par.

The defending champion of the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship, Hannah Green, is tied for 20th place. The Australian golfer carded a 5 under par 67 round to total 8 under par.

Here's a look at the top golfers at the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship (via LPGA Tour):

T1 - Ingrid Lindblad (-13)

T1 - Ashleigh Buhai (-13)

3 - Minjee Lee (-12)

T4 - Miyu Yamashita (-11)

T4 - Lauren Coughlin (-11)

T4 - Yan Liu (-11)

T7 - Pajaree Annanarukarn (-10)

T7 - Andrea Lee (-10)

T7 - Jin Hee Im (-10)

T7 - Sei Young Kim (-10)

T7 - Jenny Shin (-10)

T12 - Perrine Delacour (-9)

T12 - Kristen Gillman (-9)

T12 - Jeeno Thitikul (-9)

T12 - Chisato Iwai (-9)

T12 - Minami Katsu (-9)

T12 - Nelly Korda (-9)

T12 - Akie Iwau (-9)

T12 - Jeongeun Lee6 (-9)

T20 - Nasa Hataoka (-8)

T20 - Soo Bin Joo (-8)

T20 - Hannah Green (-8)

T20 - Stephanie Kyriacou (-8)

T20 - Leona Maguire (-8)

T20 - Sarah Schmelzel (-8)

T20 - Jin Young Ko (-8)

There are 13 golfers tied for last place, 61st, at the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship. Some of these players are Akaya Furue and Yealimi Noh. The golfers bear a total 4 under par score.

Ashleigh Buhai's 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship Round 2 Scorecard

Here's a look at the co-leader of the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship's scorecard for Friday's round (via LPGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 5) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 5

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 3) - 2

Hole 7 (par 5) - 4

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 3) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 5) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 3) - 3

Hole 16 (par 5) - 5

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

