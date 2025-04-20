Who is leading the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship after round 4? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship is underway in Los Angeles, California. The final round on Sunday, April 20, will be thrilling as the world's best players compete for a $3.75 million prize purse.
Akie Iwai and Lauren Coughlin are tied for the lead at the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship along with Ingrid Lindblad. The three golfers bear a total 54-hole score of 17 under par.
Ina Yoon follows in the solo fourth place. Rio Takeda and Nelly Korda share the joint 5th place at the JM Eagle LA Championship along with Minjee Lee. The LPGA Tour stars trail the leaders by three strokes.
Hannah Green seeks to win the JM Eagle LA Championship for the third consecutive time on Sunday. The Australian golfer posted a 3 under par 69 round to total 11 under par and tie for 12th place along with Jin Young Ko and six other players.
Here's a look at the top golfers at the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship heading into the final round (via LPGA Tour):
- T1 - Akie Iwai (-17)
- T1 - Lauren Coughlin (-17)
- T1 - Ingrid Lindblad (-17)
- 4 - Ina Yoon (-15)
- T5 - Rio Takeda (-14)
- T5 - Nelly Korda (-14)
- T5 - Minjee Lee (-14)
- T8 - Jeeno Thitikul (-13)
- T8 - Miyu Yamashita (-13)
- T10 - Emily Kristine Pedersen (-12)
- T10 - Miranda Wang (-12)
- T12 - Esther Henseleith (-11)
- T12 - Somi Lee (-11)
- T12 - Hannah Green (-11)
- T12 - Sarah Schmelzel (-11)
- T12 - Jin Young Ko (-11)
- T12 - Chisato Iwai (-11)
- T12 - Pajaree Annanarukarn (-11)
- T12 - Yan Liu (-11)
- T20 - Mi Hyang Lee (-10)
- T20 - Lucy Li (-10)
- T20 - Jeongeun Lee5 (-10)
- T20 - Yahui Zhang (-10)
- T20 - Madelene Sagstrom (-10)
- T20 - Frida Kinhult (-10)
- T20 - Stephanie Kyriacou (-10)
- T20 - Jeongeun Lee6 (-10)
- T20 - Jin Hee Im (-10)
Kate Smith-Stroh sits in last place, 73rd, at the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship. She posted a 6-over-par 78 score to total even par for three rounds.
Akie Iwai's 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship Round 3 Scorecard
Here's a look at the co-leader of the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship's scorecard for the third round of the tournament (via LPGA Tour):
- Hole 1 (par 5) - 3
- Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 4 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 6 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 7 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 8 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 9 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 10 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 11 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 12 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 13 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 15 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 16 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 17 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 18 (par 4) - 4