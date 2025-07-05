Who is leading the 2025 John Deere Classic after round 2? Leaderboard explored

The second round of the 2025 John Deere Classic saw a cut established at 5 under par. The top 43 players and those tied made it through to the weekend at TOC Deere Run.

Doug Ghim posted a 3-under-par 68 round on Friday. He continues to bear the solo lead at the 2025 John Deere Classic with a total 36-hole score of 12 under par.

Davis Thompson stunned the golf community with an astounding 8-under-par 63 round. The incredible score vaulted him a whopping 41 spots up the leaderboard to tie for second place at the 2025 John Deere Classic with four other golfers, including Max Homa.

Jackson Koivun is the highest-ranked amateur in the field at the 2025 John Deere Classic. He recorded a 7-under-par 64 score to rise 68 spots up the leaderboard into 16th place. Koivun shares the position at the 2025 John Deere Classic with seven other golfers.

2025 John Deere Classic Round 2 Leaderboard

Here's the complete list of players who made the cut at the 2025 John Deere Classic (via PGA Tour):

1 - Doug Ghim (-12)

T2 - Davis Thompson (-11)

T2 - Brian Campbell (-11)

T2 - David Lipsky (-11)

T2 - Emiliano Grillo (-11)

T2 - Max Homa (-11)

T7 - Camilo Villegas (-10)

T7 - Taylor Montgomery (-10)

T7 - Sam Stevens (-10)

T7 - Si Woo Kim (-10)

T7 - Cameron Champ (-10)

T7 - Kevin Roy (-10)

T13 - Aldrich Potgieter (-9)

T13 - Seamus Power (-9)

T13 - Kevin Yu (-9)

T16 - Nate Lashley (-8)

T16 - Jackson Koivun (a) (-8)

T16 - Denny McCarthy (-8)

T16 - Austin Eckroat (-8)

T16 - Thriston Lawrence (-8)

T21 - Bud Cauley (-7)

T21 - Rico Hoey (-7)

T21 - Carson Young (-7)

T21 - Lee Hodges (-7)

T21 - Kurt Kitayama (-7)

T21 - Michael Thorbjornsen (-7)

T21 - Kris Ventura (-7)

T21 - Jeremy Paul (-7)

T21 - Keith Mitchell (-7)

T21 - Joel Dahmen (-7)

T21 - Justin Lower (-7)

T21 - Chris Kirk (-7)

T21 - Matt Kuchar (-7)

T21 - Chris Gotterup (-7)

T21 - Ben Kohles (-7)

T36 - Zac Blair (-6)

T36 - Dylan Wu (-6)

T36 - Lucas Glover (-6)

T36 - Jacob Bridgeman (-6)

T36 - Beau Hossler (-6)

T36 - Ryo Hisatsune (-6)

T36 - Vince Whaley (-6)

T43 - James Hahn (-5)

T43 - Henrik Norlander (-5)

T43 - Mark Hubbard (-5)

T43 - Bronson Burgoon (-5)

T43 - Brandt Snedeker (-5)

T43 - Patton Kizzire (-5)

T43 - Taylor Moore (-5)

T43 - Eric Cole (-5)

T43 - Zach Johnson (-5)

T43 - Patrick Fishburn (-5)

T43 - Quade Cummins (-5)

T43 - Hayden Springer (-5)

T43 - Philip Knowles (-5)

T43 - Gordon Sargent (-5)

T43 - Adam Svensson (-5)

T43 - Jake Knapp (-5)

T43 - Rickie Fowler (-5)

T43 - Garrick Higgo (-5)

T43 - Nick Dunlap (-5)

T43 - Cristobal Del Solar (-5)

T43 - Riyuka Hoshino (-5)

T43 - Jesper Svensson (-5)

T43 - Brendan Valdes (-5)

