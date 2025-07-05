Who is leading the 2025 John Deere Classic after Round 3? Leaderboard explored

The third round of the 2025 John Deere Classic was played on Saturday, July 5. The field put up stellar performances despite some less than ideal weather conditions at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
Davis Thompson posted a 4-under par 67 round to rise one spot up the leaderboard. He bears the solo lead at the John Deere Classic by one stroke over David Lipsky, Emiliano Grillo, Max Homa, and Brian Campbell, who all registered 3-under par on Saturday.
Doug Ghim, who bore the lead at the 2025 John Deere Classic through 36 holes, dropped down the leaderboard after carding in a 3-over par 74 score on Saturday. He is now tied for 21st place at the John Deere Classic with a total score of 9-under par with ten other players.
2025 John Deere Classic Round 3 leaderboard
Here's a full look at where each player stands at the 2025 John Deere Classic (via PGA Tour):
- 1 - Davis Thompson (-15)
- T2 - David Lipsky (-14)
- T2 - Emiliano Grillo (-14)
- T2 - Max Homa (-14)
- T2 - Brian Campbell (-14)
- T6 - Kurt Kitayama (-12)
- T6 - Austin Eckroat (-12)
- T6 - Seamus Power (-12)
- T6 - Camilo Villegas (-12)
- T10 - Matt Kuchar (-11)
- T10 - Chris Gotterup (-11)
- T10 - Jackson Koivun (a) (-11)
- T10 - Cameron Champ (-11)
- T10 - Kevin Roy (-11)
- T15 - Zac Blair (-10)
- T15 - Rico Hoey (-10)
- T15 - Lee Hodges (-10)
- T15 - Nate Lashley (-10)
- T15 - Patrick Fishburn (-10)
- T15 - Phillip Knowles (-10)
- T21 - Lucas Glover (-9)
- T21 - Jacob Bridgeman (-9)
- T21 - Kris Ventura (-9)
- T21 - Vince Whaley (-9)
- T21 - Carson Young (-9)
- T21 - Denny McCarthy (-9)
- T21 - Si Woo Kim (-9)
- T21 - Taylor Montgomery (-9)
- T21 - Sam Stevens (-9)
- T21 - Rickie Fowler (-9)
- T21 - Doug Ghim (-9)
- T32 - Justin Lower (-8)
- T32 - Ben Kohles (-8)
- T32 - Joel Dahmen (-8)
- T32 - Thriston Lawrence (-8)
- T32 - Bronson Burgoon (-8)
- T32 - Eric Cole (-8)
- T32 - Nick Dunlap (-8)
- T39 - Jeremy Paul (-7)
- T39 - Dylan Wu (-7)
- T39 - Beau Hossler (-7)
- T39 - Mark Hubbard (-7)
- T39 - Taylor Moore (-7)
- T39 - Kevin Yu (-7)
- T39 - Jake Knapp (-7)
- T39 - Garrick Higgo (-7)
- T39 - Brendan Valdes (-7)
- T48 - Bud Cauley (-6)
- T48 - Brandt Snedeker (-6)
- T48 - Quade Cummins (-6)
- T48 - Hayden Springer (-6)
- T48 - Adam Svensson (-6)
- T48 - Cristobal Del Solar (-6)
- T48 - Jesper Svensson (-6)
- T55 - Keith Mitchell (-5)
- T55 - Michael Thorbjornsen (-5)
- T58 - Ryo Hisatsune (-4)
- T58 - James Hahn (-4)
- T58 - Henrik Norlander (-4)
- T61 - Patton Kizzire (-2)
- T61 - Rikuya Hoshino (-2)
- 63 - Gordon Sargent (E)
- 64 - Chris Kirk (+1)