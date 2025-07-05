Who is leading the 2025 John Deere Classic after Round 3? Leaderboard explored

The third round of the 2025 John Deere Classic was played on Saturday, July 5. The field put up stellar performances despite some less than ideal weather conditions at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

Ad

Davis Thompson posted a 4-under par 67 round to rise one spot up the leaderboard. He bears the solo lead at the John Deere Classic by one stroke over David Lipsky, Emiliano Grillo, Max Homa, and Brian Campbell, who all registered 3-under par on Saturday.

Doug Ghim, who bore the lead at the 2025 John Deere Classic through 36 holes, dropped down the leaderboard after carding in a 3-over par 74 score on Saturday. He is now tied for 21st place at the John Deere Classic with a total score of 9-under par with ten other players.

Ad

Trending

2025 John Deere Classic Round 3 leaderboard

Here's a full look at where each player stands at the 2025 John Deere Classic (via PGA Tour):

1 - Davis Thompson (-15)

T2 - David Lipsky (-14)

T2 - Emiliano Grillo (-14)

T2 - Max Homa (-14)

T2 - Brian Campbell (-14)

T6 - Kurt Kitayama (-12)

T6 - Austin Eckroat (-12)

T6 - Seamus Power (-12)

T6 - Camilo Villegas (-12)

T10 - Matt Kuchar (-11)

T10 - Chris Gotterup (-11)

T10 - Jackson Koivun (a) (-11)

T10 - Cameron Champ (-11)

T10 - Kevin Roy (-11)

T15 - Zac Blair (-10)

T15 - Rico Hoey (-10)

T15 - Lee Hodges (-10)

T15 - Nate Lashley (-10)

T15 - Patrick Fishburn (-10)

T15 - Phillip Knowles (-10)

T21 - Lucas Glover (-9)

T21 - Jacob Bridgeman (-9)

T21 - Kris Ventura (-9)

T21 - Vince Whaley (-9)

T21 - Carson Young (-9)

T21 - Denny McCarthy (-9)

T21 - Si Woo Kim (-9)

T21 - Taylor Montgomery (-9)

T21 - Sam Stevens (-9)

T21 - Rickie Fowler (-9)

T21 - Doug Ghim (-9)

T32 - Justin Lower (-8)

T32 - Ben Kohles (-8)

T32 - Joel Dahmen (-8)

T32 - Thriston Lawrence (-8)

T32 - Bronson Burgoon (-8)

T32 - Eric Cole (-8)

T32 - Nick Dunlap (-8)

T39 - Jeremy Paul (-7)

T39 - Dylan Wu (-7)

T39 - Beau Hossler (-7)

T39 - Mark Hubbard (-7)

T39 - Taylor Moore (-7)

T39 - Kevin Yu (-7)

T39 - Jake Knapp (-7)

T39 - Garrick Higgo (-7)

T39 - Brendan Valdes (-7)

T48 - Bud Cauley (-6)

T48 - Brandt Snedeker (-6)

T48 - Quade Cummins (-6)

T48 - Hayden Springer (-6)

T48 - Adam Svensson (-6)

T48 - Cristobal Del Solar (-6)

T48 - Jesper Svensson (-6)

T55 - Keith Mitchell (-5)

T55 - Michael Thorbjornsen (-5)

T58 - Ryo Hisatsune (-4)

T58 - James Hahn (-4)

T58 - Henrik Norlander (-4)

T61 - Patton Kizzire (-2)

T61 - Rikuya Hoshino (-2)

63 - Gordon Sargent (E)

64 - Chris Kirk (+1)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More