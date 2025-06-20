Who is leading the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship after round 1? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship is underway in Frisco, Texas. Stellar performances by the 155 player field have created a fully stacked leadberboard heading into the second round.

Jenno Thitikul fired a 4-under par 68 round to take the early lead at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship. She leads by a one stroke margin over Minjee Lee.

Yealimi Noh, Somi Lee, Rio Takeda, and Haeran Ryu share the third position at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship. They all bear a 2-under par 70 score. Nine golfers are tied for seventh place, including Chisato Iwai and In Gee Chun with a 1-under par 71 score.

Lexi Thompson sits tied for 16th place at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship with nine other players, including Nelly Korda and Rose Zhang. The LPGA Tour sensations all posted an even par 72 score on Thursday.

2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship Round 1 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship after round 1 (via LPGA Tour):

1 - Jeeno Thitikul (-4)

2 - Minjee Lee (-3)

T3 - Yealimi Noh (-2)

T3 - Somi Lee (-2)

T3 - Rio Takeda (-2)

T3 - Haeran Ryu (-2)

T7 - In Gee Chun (-1)

T7 - Youmin Hwang (-1)

T7 - Auston Kim (-1)

T7 - Shinsil Bang (-1)

T7 - Kumkang Park (-1)

T7 - Chisato Iwai (-1)

T7 - Angel Yin (-1)

T7 - Peiyun Chien (-1)

T7 - Yuna Nishimura (-1)

T16 - Lexi Thompson (E)

T16 - Stephanie Kyriacou (E)

T16 - Mi Hyang Lee (E)

T16 - Yan Liu (E)

T16 - Jenny Shin (E)

T16 - Soo Bin Joo (E)

T16 - Nelly Korda (E)

T16 - Leona Maguire (E)

T16 - Rose Zhang (E)

T16 - Jasmine Suwannapura (E)

T26 - Jenny Bae (+1)

T26 - Andrea Lee (+1)

T26 - Paula Reto (+1)

T26 - Georgia Hall (+1)

T26 - Ruixin Liu (+1)

T26 - Olivia Cowan (+1)

T26 - Dewi Weber (+1)

T26 - Mao Saigo (+1)

T26 - Allisen Corpuz (+1)

T26 - A Lim Kim (+1)

T26 - Ariya Jutanugarn (+1)

T26 - Miyu Yamashita (+1)

T26 - Esther Henseleit (+1)

T26 - Grace Kim (+1)

T40 - Jing Yan (+2)

T40 - Karis Davidson (+2)

T40 - Muni He (+2)

T40 - Hannah Green (+2)

T40 - Hinako Shibuno (+2)

T40 - Jin Young Ko (+2)

T40 - Minami Katsu (+2)

T40 - Carlota Ciganda (+2)

T40 - Ana Belac (+2)

T40 - Haeji Kang (+2)

T40 - Jeongeun Lee6 (+2)

T40 - Pornanong Phatlum (+2)

T40 - Brooke M. Henderson (+2)

T40 - Lucy Li (+2)

T40 - Robyn Choi (+2)

T40 - Brooke Matthews (+2)

T40 - Arpichaya Yubol (+2)

T40 - Bianca Pagdanganan (+2)

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More