Who is leading the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship after round 2? Leaderboard explored

The second round of the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship saw stellar performances across the leaderboard. Jeeno Thitikul continues to bear the solo lead at the Major championship by a three stroke margin.

Rio Takeda and Minjee Lee trail the leader with a 36 hole score of 3-under par each. They share the second position at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Lexi Thompson posted a 2-under par 70 round on Friday to move 12 spots up the leaderboard. The LPGA Tour superstar sits in the solo fourth position at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Five golfers share the 11th position at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, including Maja Stark and Ruixin Liu. They all bear a total 1 over par score each.

Trending

2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship Round 2 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship heading into the penultimate round (via LPGA Tour):

1 - Jeeno Thitikul (-6)

T2 - Rio Takeda (-3)

T2 - Minjee Lee (-3)

4 - Lexi Thompson (-2)

T5 - Chisato Iwai (-1)

T5 - Auston Kim (-1)

T5 - Somi Lee (-1)

T8 - Miyu Yamashita (E)

T8 - Shinsil Bang (E)

T8 - Yealimi Noh (E)

T11 - Maja Stark (+1)

T11 - Hye-Jin Choi (+1)

T11 - Ruixin Liu (+1)

T11 - Mi Hyang Lee (+1)

T11 - Youmin Hwang (+1)

T16 - Brianna Do (+2)

T16 - Brooke M. Henderson (+2)

T16 - Ana Belac (+2)

T16 - Esther Henseleit (+2)

T16 - Jenny Bae (+2)

T16 - Nelly Korda (+2)

T16 - Leona Maguire (+2)

T16 - Angel Yin (+2)

T16 - Peiyun Chien (+2)

T25 - Charley Hull (+3)

T25 - Gaby Lopez (+3)

T25 - Mary Liu (+3)

T25 - Ruoning Yin (+3)

T25 - Chanette Wannasaen (+3)

T25 - Moriya Jutanugarn (+3)

T25 - Brooke Matthews (+3)

T25 - Carlota Ciganda (+3)

T25 - Stephanie Kyriacou (+3)

T25 - Yan Liu (+3)

T25 - In Gee Chun (+3)

T36 - Lindy Duncan (+4)

T36 - Lydia Ko (+4)

T36 - Hannah Green (+4)

T36 - Minami Katsu (+4)

T36 - Paula Reto (+4)

T36 - Soo Bin Joo (+4)

T36 - Jasmine Suwannapura (+4)

T36 - Yuna Nishimura (+4)

T44 - Nasa Hataoka (+5)

T44 - Miranda Wang (+5)

T44 - Jennifer Kupcho (+5)

T44 - Megan Khang (+5)

T44 - Narin An (+5)

T44 - Lauren Hartlage (+5)

T44 - Akie Iwai (+5)

T44 - Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (+5)

T44 - Arpichaya Yubol (+5)

T44 - Karis Davidson (+5)

T44 - Dewi Weber (+5)

T44 - Kumkang Park (+5)

T56 - Julia Lopez Ramirez (+6)

T56 - Patty Tavatanakit (+6)

T56 - Nataliya Guseva (+6)

T56 - Morgane Metraux (+6)

T56 - Azahara Munoz (+6)

T56 - Wei-Ling Hsu (+6)

T56 - Nanna Koerstz Madsen (+6)

T56 - Sei Young Kim (+6)

T56 - Ryann O'Toole (+6)

T56 - Lucy Li (+6)

T56 - Jenny Shin (+6)

T56 - Haeran Ryu (+6)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More