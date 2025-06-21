Who is leading the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship after round 2? Leaderboard explored

The second round of the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship saw stellar performances across the leaderboard. Jeeno Thitikul continues to bear the solo lead at the Major championship by a three stroke margin.
Rio Takeda and Minjee Lee trail the leader with a 36 hole score of 3-under par each. They share the second position at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
Lexi Thompson posted a 2-under par 70 round on Friday to move 12 spots up the leaderboard. The LPGA Tour superstar sits in the solo fourth position at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
Five golfers share the 11th position at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, including Maja Stark and Ruixin Liu. They all bear a total 1 over par score each.
2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship Round 2 Leaderboard
Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship heading into the penultimate round (via LPGA Tour):
- 1 - Jeeno Thitikul (-6)
- T2 - Rio Takeda (-3)
- T2 - Minjee Lee (-3)
- 4 - Lexi Thompson (-2)
- T5 - Chisato Iwai (-1)
- T5 - Auston Kim (-1)
- T5 - Somi Lee (-1)
- T8 - Miyu Yamashita (E)
- T8 - Shinsil Bang (E)
- T8 - Yealimi Noh (E)
- T11 - Maja Stark (+1)
- T11 - Hye-Jin Choi (+1)
- T11 - Ruixin Liu (+1)
- T11 - Mi Hyang Lee (+1)
- T11 - Youmin Hwang (+1)
- T16 - Brianna Do (+2)
- T16 - Brooke M. Henderson (+2)
- T16 - Ana Belac (+2)
- T16 - Esther Henseleit (+2)
- T16 - Jenny Bae (+2)
- T16 - Nelly Korda (+2)
- T16 - Leona Maguire (+2)
- T16 - Angel Yin (+2)
- T16 - Peiyun Chien (+2)
- T25 - Charley Hull (+3)
- T25 - Gaby Lopez (+3)
- T25 - Mary Liu (+3)
- T25 - Ruoning Yin (+3)
- T25 - Chanette Wannasaen (+3)
- T25 - Moriya Jutanugarn (+3)
- T25 - Brooke Matthews (+3)
- T25 - Carlota Ciganda (+3)
- T25 - Stephanie Kyriacou (+3)
- T25 - Yan Liu (+3)
- T25 - In Gee Chun (+3)
- T36 - Lindy Duncan (+4)
- T36 - Lydia Ko (+4)
- T36 - Hannah Green (+4)
- T36 - Minami Katsu (+4)
- T36 - Paula Reto (+4)
- T36 - Soo Bin Joo (+4)
- T36 - Jasmine Suwannapura (+4)
- T36 - Yuna Nishimura (+4)
- T44 - Nasa Hataoka (+5)
- T44 - Miranda Wang (+5)
- T44 - Jennifer Kupcho (+5)
- T44 - Megan Khang (+5)
- T44 - Narin An (+5)
- T44 - Lauren Hartlage (+5)
- T44 - Akie Iwai (+5)
- T44 - Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (+5)
- T44 - Arpichaya Yubol (+5)
- T44 - Karis Davidson (+5)
- T44 - Dewi Weber (+5)
- T44 - Kumkang Park (+5)
- T56 - Julia Lopez Ramirez (+6)
- T56 - Patty Tavatanakit (+6)
- T56 - Nataliya Guseva (+6)
- T56 - Morgane Metraux (+6)
- T56 - Azahara Munoz (+6)
- T56 - Wei-Ling Hsu (+6)
- T56 - Nanna Koerstz Madsen (+6)
- T56 - Sei Young Kim (+6)
- T56 - Ryann O'Toole (+6)
- T56 - Lucy Li (+6)
- T56 - Jenny Shin (+6)
- T56 - Haeran Ryu (+6)