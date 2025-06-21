Who is leading the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship after Round 3? Leaderboard explored

The third round of the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship saw the field battle it out at Fields Ranch East of PGA Frisco under the tough and windy conditions on Saturday, June 21. Heading into the final leg of the event, only two golfers bear an under par total score.

Jeeno Thitikul began Saturday's round in the lead. However, she posted a 4-over par 76 round to drop down the leaderboard into second place with a total 2-under par score at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Minjee Lee posted an incredible 3-under par 69 round on Sunday to take the lead at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship by a four-stroke margin. The Australian bears a total of 6-under par after three rounds and is favorite to win the title on Sunday.

Lexi Thompson is tied for third place at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship with Hye-Jin Choi and Miyu Yamashita. The trio bears a total score of 1-over par.

2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship Round 3 leaderboard

Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship heading into the final round (via LPGA Tour):

1 - Minjee Lee (-6)

2 - Jeeno Thitikul (-2)

T3 - Hye-Jin Choi (+1)

T3 - Miyu Yamashita (+1)

T3 - Lexi Thompson (+1)

T6 - Leona Maguire (+2)

T6 - Nelly Korda (+2)

T6 - Yealimi Noh (+2)

T6 - Chisato Iwai (+2)

T10 - Grace Kim (+3)

T10 - Ruoning Yin (+3)

T10 - Chanette Wannasaen (+3)

T10 - Auston Kim (+3)

T10 - Somi Lee (+3)

T15 - Charley Hull (+4)

T15 - Brooke M. Henderson (+4)

T15 - Shinsil Bang (+4)

T18 - Miranda Wang (+5)

T18 - Gaby Lopez (+5)

T18 - Brianna Do (+5)

T18 - Esther Henseleit (+5)

T18 - Angel Yin (+5)

T18 - Ruixin Liu (+5)

T18 - Youmin Hwang (+5)

T18 - Rio Takeda (+5)

T26 - Andrea Lee (+6)

T26 - Wei-Ling Hsu (+6)

T26 - Azahara Munoz (+6)

T26 - Lucy Li (+6)

T26 - Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (+6)

T26 - Lydia Ko (+6)

T26 - In Gee Chun (+6)

T26 - Maja Stark (+6)

T26 - Mi Hyang Lee (+6)

T35 - Morgane Metraux (+7)

T35 - Jenny Shin (+7)

T35 - Dewi Weber (+7)

T35 - Minami Katsu (+7)

T35 - Jenny Bae (+7)

T40 - Nasa Hataoka (+8)

T40 - Arpichaya Yubol (+8)

T40 - Yuna Nishimura (+8)

T43 - Julia Lopez Ramirez (+9)

T43 - Sei Young Kim (+9)

T43 - Megan Khang (+9)

T43 - Karis Davidson (+9)

T43 - Kumkang Park (+9)

T43 - Mary Liu (+9)

T43 - Stephanie Kyriacou (+9)

T50 - Gabriela Ruffels (+10)

T50 - Jing Yan (+10)

T50 - Ariya Jutanugarn (+10)

T50 - Ryann O'Toole (+10)

T50 - Jennifer Kupcho (+10)

T50 - Lindy Duncan (+10)

T50 - Paula Reto (+10)

T50 - Soo Bin Joo (+10)

T50 - Moriya Jutanugarn (+10)

T50 - Brooke Matthews (+10)

T50 - Yan Liu (+10)

T50 - Peiyun Chien (+10)

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More