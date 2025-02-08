Who is leading the 2025 LIV Golf Riyadh after round 2: Leaderboard explored

The second round of the 2025 LIV Golf Riyadh was played on Friday, February 7th at the Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia. Adrian Meronk maintained his position at the top, but there were some interesting movements on the leaderboard.

The Pole continues to lead the LIV Golf Riyadh Individual Event, now on -16. Only Sebastian Muñoz is less than three shots behind the leader. As for the team event. Legion XIII holds a commanding lead.

2025 LIV Golf Riyadh Round 2 Leaderboard

Here are the LIV Golf Riyadh individual and team leaderboards:

Individual:

1 Adrian Meronk -16

2 Sebastián Muñoz -14

3 Lucas Herbert -12

T4 Tyrrell Hatton -11

T4 Caleb Surratt -11

T6 Matthew Wolff -10

T6 Jon Rahm -10

T6 Tom McKibbin -10

T9 Bryson DeChambeau -9

T9 Marc Leishman -9

T11 Anirban Lahiri -8

T11 Sergio Garcia -8

T11 Sam Horsfield -8

T11 Lee Westwood -8

T15 Carlos Ortiz -7

T15 Bubba Watson -7

T15 Ben Campbell -7

T15 Dean Burmester -7

T19 Paul Casey -6

T19 Joaquín Niemann -6

T19 David Puig -6

T22 Ian Poulter -5

T22 Martin Kaymer -5

T22 Abraham Ancer -5

T22 Cameron Smith -5

T22 Charles Howell III -5

T27 Louis Oosthuizen -4

T27 Ollie Schniederjans -4

T27 Graeme McDowell -4

T27 Harold Varner III -4

T27 Mito Pereira -4

T27 Peter Uihlein -4

T27 Thomas Pieters -4

T27 Wade Ormsby -4

T27 Brendan Steele -4

T27 Dustin Johnson -4

T37 Brooks Koepka -3

T37 Jason Kokrak -3

T37 Chieh-Po Lee -3

T37 Henrik Stenson -3

T41 Matt Jones -2

T41 Cameron Tringale -2

T41 Kevin Na -2

T41 Richard Bland -2

T41 Danny Lee -2

T46 Charl Schwartzel -1

T46 Branden Grace -1

T46 Frederik Kjettrup -1

T46 Talor Gooch -1

T46 Luis Masaveu -1

T46 Yubin Jang -1

T46 Patrick Reed -1

53 Anthony Kim E

54 Andy Ogletree +4

Team:

1 Legion XIII GC: -42

2 Torque GC: -31

T3 Ripper GC: -28

T3 RangeGoat GC: -28

T3 Crushers GC: -28

T6 Cleeks GC: -24

T6 Majesticks GC: -24

8 Fireballs GC: -20

T9 Stinger GC: -13

T9 4Aces GC: -13

11 Smash GC: -11

12 IronHeads GC: -9

13 HyFlyers GC: -6

Adrian Meronk's performance in the second round of the LIV Golf Riyadh included seven birdies and one bogey and it was enough to maintain his two-stroke lead over Sebastian Muñoz and extend it to the rest of the field.

Reigning U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau began a charge to the top of the leaderboard with an eagle, five birdies and a bogey for a 6-under total. DeChambeau climbed 15 spots on the leaderboard and is now seven shots off the lead with 18 holes to play.

Legion XIII has been impressive through the first 36 holes. All four members of the team (Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt and Tom McKibbin) are in the top six, with Hatton and Surratt tied for fourth. These performances gave the team a 13-stroke lead in first place.

