Who is leading the 2025 Masters after round 1? Leaderboard explored

The first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament has been concluded. Thursday's round saw stellar performances across the leaderboard, with the world-class field in the hunt to win a green jacket this week.

Ad

Justin Rose takes the early lead at the 2025 Masters Tournament. The Englishman carded in a stellar 7 under par 65 round. He carded in 8 birdies in the first 17 holes and ended the day with a bogey on the par 4 18th hole.

Corey Conners, Ludvig Aberg, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for the second place at the 2025 Masters Tournament. The three PGA Tour stars trail the leader by three strokes with 4 under par 68 rounds each.

Ad

Trending

LIV Golf's Tyrrell Hatton and Bryson DeChambeau have claimed joint 5th place. They carded in 3 under par 69 rounds respectively. Aaron Rai, Jason Day, and two other golfers follow, tied for 7th place at the Masters Tournament.

Here's a look at the top 11 players and ties at the 2025 Masters Tournament through 18 holes of competition (via Masters):

1 - Justin Rose (-7)

T2 - Corey Conners (-4)

T2 - Scottie Scheffler (-4)

T2 - Ludvig Aberg (-4)

T5 - Tyrrell Hatton (-3)

T5 - Bryson DeChambeau (-3)

T7 - Aaron Rai (-2)

T7 - Harris English (-2)

T7 - Jason Day (-2)

T7 - Akshay Bhatia (-2)

T11 - Michael Kim (-1)

T11 - Davis Thompson (-1)

T11 - Cameron Smith (-1)

T11 - Fred Couples (-1)

T11 - Brian Harman (-1)

T11 - Patrick Reed (-1)

T11 - Max Greyserman (-1)

T11 - Min Woo Lee (-1)

T11 - Bubba Watson (-1)

T11 - Matt McCarty (-1)

T11 - Denny McCarthy (-1)

T11 - Daniel Berger (-1)

T11 - Matt Fitzpatrick (-1)

T11 - Sungjae Im (-1)

T11 - Viktor Hovland (-1)

T11 - Shane Lowry (-1)

Ad

Nick Dunlap sits in last place, 95th, at the 2025 Masters Tournament. The American golfer carded in an 18 over par 90 score, which is the poorest score recorded in the field yet.

Justin Rose's 2025 Masters Round 1 Scorecard

Here's a look at the leader of the 2025 Masters Tournament's scorecard for the first round (via Masters):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 5) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 3

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 3) - 3

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 5) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 5) - 5

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 3) - 2

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 5

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More