Who is leading the 2025 Masters after round 1? Leaderboard explored

The first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament has been concluded. Thursday's round saw stellar performances across the leaderboard, with the world-class field in the hunt to win a green jacket this week.
Justin Rose takes the early lead at the 2025 Masters Tournament. The Englishman carded in a stellar 7 under par 65 round. He carded in 8 birdies in the first 17 holes and ended the day with a bogey on the par 4 18th hole.
Corey Conners, Ludvig Aberg, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for the second place at the 2025 Masters Tournament. The three PGA Tour stars trail the leader by three strokes with 4 under par 68 rounds each.
LIV Golf's Tyrrell Hatton and Bryson DeChambeau have claimed joint 5th place. They carded in 3 under par 69 rounds respectively. Aaron Rai, Jason Day, and two other golfers follow, tied for 7th place at the Masters Tournament.
Here's a look at the top 11 players and ties at the 2025 Masters Tournament through 18 holes of competition (via Masters):
- 1 - Justin Rose (-7)
- T2 - Corey Conners (-4)
- T2 - Scottie Scheffler (-4)
- T2 - Ludvig Aberg (-4)
- T5 - Tyrrell Hatton (-3)
- T5 - Bryson DeChambeau (-3)
- T7 - Aaron Rai (-2)
- T7 - Harris English (-2)
- T7 - Jason Day (-2)
- T7 - Akshay Bhatia (-2)
- T11 - Michael Kim (-1)
- T11 - Davis Thompson (-1)
- T11 - Cameron Smith (-1)
- T11 - Fred Couples (-1)
- T11 - Brian Harman (-1)
- T11 - Patrick Reed (-1)
- T11 - Max Greyserman (-1)
- T11 - Min Woo Lee (-1)
- T11 - Bubba Watson (-1)
- T11 - Matt McCarty (-1)
- T11 - Denny McCarthy (-1)
- T11 - Daniel Berger (-1)
- T11 - Matt Fitzpatrick (-1)
- T11 - Sungjae Im (-1)
- T11 - Viktor Hovland (-1)
- T11 - Shane Lowry (-1)
Nick Dunlap sits in last place, 95th, at the 2025 Masters Tournament. The American golfer carded in an 18 over par 90 score, which is the poorest score recorded in the field yet.
Justin Rose's 2025 Masters Round 1 Scorecard
Here's a look at the leader of the 2025 Masters Tournament's scorecard for the first round (via Masters):
- Hole 1 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 2 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 3 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 6 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 7 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 8 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 9 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 10 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 12 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 13 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 15 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 16 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 17 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 18 (par 4) - 5