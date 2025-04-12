Who is leading the 2025 Masters after round 2? Leaderboard explored

The second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament has concluded. Notably, a cut line was imposed at 2 over par with the top 40 players and ties making it through to the weekend.

Ad

Justin Rose maintained his lead at the 2025 Masters. The Englishman followed up his 7 under par 65 opening round score with a one under par 71 score on Friday. He bears the lead by a one stroke margin.

Bryson DeChambeau is also in the hunt to win the green jacket this week. The LIV Golf star carded in a 4 under par 68 score in round 2 to claim the solo second place at the 2025 Masters Tournament with a total 7 under par score.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy stunned the golf community with his performance during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament. The Northern Irishman posted an incredible 6 under par 66 round on Friday to jump a whopping 24 spots on the leaderboard and tie for third place with Corey Conners.

Here's a look at the top 17 players and ties at the 2025 Masters Tournament (via PGA Tour):

1 - Justin Rose (-8)

2 - Bryson DeChambeau (-7)

T3 - Rory McIlroy (-6)

T3 - Corey Conners (-6)

T5 - Matt McCarty (-5)

T5 - Shane Lowry (-5)

T5 - Scottie Scheffler (-5)

T5 - Tyrrell Hatton (-5)

T9 - Rasmus Hojgaard (-4)

T9 - Viktor Hovland (-4)

T9 - Jason Day (-4)

T12 - Sungjae Im (-3)

T12 - Ludvig Aberg (-3)

T12 - Hideki Matsuyama (-3)

T12 - Patrick Reed (-3)

T12 - Collin Morikawa (-3)

T17 - Xander Schauffele (-2)

T17 - Tommy Fleetwood (-2)

T17 - Davis Riley (-2)

T17 - Michael Kim (-2)

T17 - Brian Harman (-2)

Ad

There are 14 players tied for last place, 40th, at the 2025 Masters Tournament. Some of the big names in that group include Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm.

Justin Rose's 2025 Masters Round 2 scorecard

Here's a look at the leader of the 2025 Masters Tournament's scorecard for the second round at Augusta National (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 5

Hole 6 (par 3) - 3

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 5) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 3) - 2

Hole 13 (par 5) - 5

Hole 14 (par 4) - 5

Hole 15 (par 5) - 5

Hole 16 (par 3) - 2

Hole 17 (par 4) - 5

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More