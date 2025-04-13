Who is leading the 2025 Masters after round 3? Leaderboard explored

The penultimate round of the 2025 Masters Tournament has been concluded. The final round of the first Major championship of the year will be held on Sunday, April 13.

Rory McIlroy has his heart set on winning the 2025 Masters Tournament and completing his long-awaited career Grand Slam. The Northern Irishman took the lead from Justin Rose by firing up a 6-under-par 66 round to take the lead by a two-stroke margin.

Bryson DeChambeau rose the ranks on the leaderboard and currently trails the Ulsterman. The Crushers GC captain posted a 3-under-par 69 round to total 10-under-par over three days of competition. The American golfer sits in the solo second spot at the Masters Tournament.

Patrick Reed and Ludvig Aberg are tied for 4th place at the 2025 Masters Tournament. The golfers posted scores of 3 under par 69 each to total 6 under par. Jason Day, Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry, and Justin Rose are tied for 6th place.

Here's a look at the top 17 players and ties at the 2025 Masters Tournament (via PGA Tour):

1 - Rory McIlroy (-12)

2 - Bryson DeChambeau (-10)

3 - Corey Conners (-8)

T4 - Patrick Reed (-6)

T4 - Ludvig Aberg (-6)

T6 - Jason Day (-5)

T6 - Scottie Scheffler (-5)

T6 - Shane Lowry (-5)

T6 - Justin Rose (-5)

T10 - Zach Johnson (-4)

T10 - Nico Echavarria (-4)

T10 - Xander Schauffele (-4)

T10 - Sungjae Im (-4)

T14 - Max Homa (-3)

T14 - Collin Morikawa (-3)

T14 - Viktor Hovland (-3)

T17 - Davis Thompson (-2)

T17 - Tom Hoge (-2)

T17 - Tyrrell Hatton (-2)

T17 - Matt McCarty (-2)

Akshay Bhatia and Brian Campbell are in last place, 52nd, at the 2025 Masters Tournament. They both bear a total 54-hole score of 5 over par after carding a 3 over par and a 4 over par round on Saturday, respectively.

Rory McIlroy's 2025 Masters Tournament Round 3 Scorecard

Here's a look at the leader of the 2025 Masters Tournament's scorecard on Saturday (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 5) - 3

Hole 3 (par 4) - 3

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 3

Hole 6 (par 3) - 3

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 5) - 6

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 5

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 5) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 5) - 3

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

