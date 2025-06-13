Who is leading the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give after round 1? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is underway in Belmont, Michigan, from June 12-15. The first day saw stellar performances across the field to see a completely stacked leaderboard.

Mi Hyang Lee fired up an astounding 8-under-par 64 round on Thursday. The Republic of Korea golfer bears the lone lead at the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give. Grace Kim trails by one stroke with a 7-under-par 65 score.

Karis Davidson, Sophia Garcia, and Akie Iwai share the third place at the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give. The three LPGA Tour golfers posted rounds of 6 under par, 66 each.

Carolina Lopez-Chacarra is the leading amateur player at the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give. The Spaniard posted a 1-under-par 71 round to tie for 60th place with 22 other golfers, including Brittany Altomare and Emily Kristine Pedersen.

2025 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Round 1 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give (via LPGA Tour):

1 - Mi Hyang Lee (-8)

2 - Grace Kim (-7)

T3 - Karis Davidson (-6)

T3 - Sofia Garcia (-6)

T3 - Akie Iwai (-6)

T6 - Andrea Lee (-5)

T6 - Minjee Lee (-5)

T6 - Jiwon Jeon (-5)

T6 - Gabriela Ruffels (-5)

T6 - Caley McGinty (-5)

T6 - Ruixin Liu (-5)

T12 - Gemma Dryburgh (-4)

T12 - Georgia Hall (-4)

T12 - Cassie Porter (-4)

T12 - Lexi Thompson (-4)

T12 - Amanda Doherty (-4)

T12 - Azahara Munoz (-4)

T12 - Bronte Law (-4)

T12 - Alena Sharp (-4)

T12 - Maude Aimee-Leblanc (-4)

T12 - Julia Lopez Ramirez (-4)

T12 - Celine Boutier (-4)

T12 - Dewi Weber (-4)

T24 - Heather Lin (-3)

T24 - Alexa Pano (-3)

T24 - Adela Cernousek (-3)

T24 - Brooke Matthews (-3)

T24 - Chanette Wannasaern (-3)

T24 - Robyn Choi (-3)

T24 - Brooke M. Henderson (-3)

T24 - Madelene Sagstrom (-3)

T24 - Wichanee Meechai (-3)

T24 - Sarah Kemp (-3)

T24 - Mina Kreiter (-3)

T24 - Frida Kinhult (-3)

T24 - Paula Reto (-3)

T24 - Carlota Ciganda (-3)

T24 - Haeji Kang (-3)

T24 - Hye-Jin Choi (-3)

T24 - Nanna Koerstz Madsen (-3)

T24 - Somi Lee (-3)

T24 - Haeran Ryu (-3)

T43 - Perrine Delacour (-2)

T43 - Ashleigh Buhai (-2)

T43 - A Lim Kim (-2)

T43 - Linnea Strom (-2)

T43 - Mary Liu (-2)

T43 - Narin An (-2)

T43 - In Gee Chun (-2)

T43 - Maria Fassi (-2)

T43 - Soo Bin Joo (-2)

T43 - Polly Mack (-2)

T43 - Bailey Tardy (-2)

T43 - Stephanie Kyriacou (-2)

T43 - Hinako Shibuno (-2)

T43 - Jenny Shin (-2)

T43 - Celine Borge (-2)

T43 - Jodi Ewart Shadoff (-2)

T43 - Kate Smith-Stroh (-2)

