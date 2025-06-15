Who is leading the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give after round 3? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is underway at the Blythefield Country Club. The third round on Saturday saw several players boast incredible scores as they sought to earn a massive slice of the $3 million purse.

A whopping six players are tied for the lead heading into the final round of the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give. They all bear a total 54-hole score of 11 under par. The list includes Lexi Thompson, Madelene Sagstrom, Carlota Ciganda, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Sofia Garcia, and Hye-Jin Choi.

Karis Davidson trails the leaders in the seventh position. She posted a one-under-par 71 score to total 9-under-par over three rounds at the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

Four golfers share the 8th place at the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, including Celine Boutier and Megan Kang. The LPGA Tour stars have a total score of 8 under par.

2025 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Round 3 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give heading into the final leg of the tournament (via LPGA Tour):

T1 - Madelene Sagstrom (-11)

T1 - Nanna Koerstz Madsen (-11)

T1 - Lexi Thompson (-11)

T1 - Sofia Garcia (-11)

T1 - Hye-Jin Choi (-11)

T1 - Carlota Ciganda (-11)

7 - Karis Davidson (-9)

T8 - Megan Kang (-8)

T8 - Bronte Law (-8)

T8 - Celine Boutier (-8)

T8 - Chanette Wannasaen (-8)

T12 - Wei-Ling Hsu (-7)

T12 - Caley McGinty (-7)

T12 - Brooke Matthews (-7)

T12 - Wichanee Meechai (-7)

T12 - Somi Lee (-7)

T12 - Grace Kim (-7)

T12 - Minjee Lee (-7)

T19 - Andrea Lee (-6)

T19 - Anna Nordqvist (-6)

T19 - Azahara Munoz (-6)

T19 - Mi Hyang Lee (-6)

T19 - Amanda Doherty (-6)

T24 - Paula Reto (-5)

T24 - Brittany Lincicome (-5)

T24 - Brooke M. Henderson (-5)

T24 - Akie Iwai (-5)

T24 - Gabriela Ruffels (-5)

T29 - Saki Baba (-4)

T29 - Dewi Weber (-4)

T29 - Jenny Bae (-4)

T29 - Kristen Gillman (-4)

T29 - Ina Yoon (-4)

T29 - Cassie Porter (-4)

T35 - Emily Kristine Pedersen (-3)

T35 - Haeran Ryu (-3)

T35 - Miyu Yamashita (-3)

T35 - Ingrid Lindblad (-3)

T35 - Adela Cernousek (-3)

T35 - Liqi Zeng (-3)

T35 - Ruixin Liu (-3)

T35 - In Gee Chun (-3)

T35 - Julia Lopez Ramirez (-3)

T35 - Maude-Aimee Leblanc (-3)

T45 - Manon De Roey (-2)

T45 - Yuri Yoshida (-2)

T45 - A Lim Kim (-2)

T45 - Weiwei Zhang (-2)

T45 - Gemma Dryburgh (-2)

T45 - Stacy Lewis (-2)

T45 - Celine Borge (-2)

T45 - Caroline Inglis (-2)

T45 - Stephanie Kyriacou (-2)

